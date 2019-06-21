Ben Mandrell nominated to lead LifeWay

The presidential search team for LifeWay Christian Resources announced today that it is recommending Ben Mandrell as the new president and CEO. Mandrell, 42, is currently the lead pastor at Storyline Fellowship in Arvada, Colo.
Ben Mandrell
He would succeed Thom Rainer, who retired earlier this year. Brad Waggoner has been the acting president and CEO since March 1. LifeWay’s board of trustees is scheduled to meet
on June 28, when they will vote on Mandrell’s nomination.
Mandrell previously served as a collegiate minister and senior pastor of Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson, Tenn. He moved to Colorado in 2014 to start Storyline Fellowship in partnership with Englewood and First Baptist Church in Orlando, Fla. He was featured as a church planter in the North American Mission Board
's 2017 week of prayer, which coincides with the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering for North American missions.
Mandrell received a bachelor's degree from Anderson University in Indiana, a master's degree from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky., and a doctoral degree from Union University in Jackson, Tenn. He and his wife, Lynley, have four children.
This story is developing.