ERLC’s Andrew Walker to join Southern’s faculty

Andrew Walker of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC) has been named as assistant professor of Christian ethics and apologetics at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.



Andrew Walker

Walker will continue to serve as the ERLC’s director of research and senior fellow in Christian ethics.



Southern President R. Albert Mohler Jr., in announcing Walker’s addition to the faculty May 31, said he is “one of the most outstanding young scholars in his generation.”



“I’ve known him for many years, and every year has brought only more confidence in him. God has gifted him with a keen analytical mind, and he is a passionate defender of biblical truth, the Christian worldview and the sanctity of human life.



“On issues related to marriage, sexuality and the dignity of life, Andrew Walker is stellar,” Mohler added.



“The great challenge in coming years,” he noted, “is to prepare a generation of young Christians for the challenges they will face in the future. We are looking at a culture that is increasingly hostile to life, truth, beauty, goodness and liberty. At the foundation of this crisis stands an assault upon the dignity and the sanctity of human life. Andrew Walker brings a comprehensive theological and biblical vision and an energetic commitment to apologetics to this task.”



For the ERLC, Walker researches and writes about the intersection of Christian ethics, public theology and the church’s social witness and has been called by The New York Times one of most “undaunted” defenders of a biblical view of marriage.



Walker is the co-author of the 2015 book Marriage Is: How Marriage Transforms Society and Cultivates Human Flourishing and his book God and the Transgender Debate: What Does the Bible Actually Say about Gender Identity? won The Gospel Coalition’s Public Theology award in 2017.



His writing has been featured in publications like National Review and First Things. Along with Russell Moore, he is co-editor of the nine-volume Gospel for Life series, published by B&H.



Walker, in an SBTS news release, said, “Since its beginnings, Southern Seminary has been a bellwether for evangelical trends in America, and under Dr. Mohler’s leadership, which returned Southern to the founders’ vision, it has stood for tradition, excellence and theological conviction. Since first setting foot on the campus of Southern in 2008 as a master of divinity student, I knew this place was special. It has formed me, and I hope to carry forward its vision.



“As a Christian ethicist, I am excited to help future pastors, church leaders and scholars understand the moral witness of the gospel and how to connect ethics to the mission of the church,” Walker said.



Walker is a three-time graduate of Southern Seminary, having earned master of divinity, master of theology and doctor of philosophy degrees in Christian ethics. His dissertation was about religious liberty in evangelical social ethics. He also holds an undergraduate degree in religious studies from Southwest Baptist University.



Hershael W. York, dean of Southern’s school of theology, said Walker’s “incisive analysis of contemporary culture and his perceptive application of divine truth guides Christians in a consistent and comprehensive biblical worldview and provokes a courage and a compassion desperately needed in ministers and churches today.”



Walker is a member of Redemption City Church in Franklin, Tenn., where he teaches a weekly Sunday School class to fourth- and fifth-graders, leads a small group and teaches a men’s theology group.



He and his wife Christian have three daughters.