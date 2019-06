Messengers elect Committee on Nominations

Messengers to the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) have elected the 68-member Committee on Nominations for 2019-2020 to represent the 34 states or territories qualified for representation on the committee according to SBC Bylaw 30.



The committee, with at least one layperson from each qualified state or territory, was elected during the June 11-12 SBC annual meeting in Birmingham.



The committee will make nominations to messengers at the June 2019 SBC Annual Meeting in Birmingham, Ala., for trustees to the SBC boards and committees.



An asterisk denotes the committee member is a layperson. All others are church vocation workers.



ALABAMA – Craig Carlisle, First Baptist Church, Gadsden; *Jarman Leatherwood, House of Hope and Restoration Church, Huntsville.



ALASKA – *Dana Belmore, True North Church, Anchorage; *Paul Fernandez, Filipino Bible Church, Anchorage.



ARIZONA – *Simone Lake, Church on Randall Place, Pine; *James Main, North Phoenix Baptist Church, Phoenix.



ARKANSAS – Clay Cunningham, First Baptist Church, Benton; *Erin Wheeler, University Baptist Church, Fayetteville.



CALIFORNIA – *Eric Tibayan, Bethany Baptist Church, Bellflower; *Milton Loy, Reach For The Son Church, Poway.



COLORADO – Breck Merkle, First Baptist Church of Black Forest, Colorado Springs; *Dianne Lewis, Denver Christian Bible Church, Denver.



FLORIDA – Beverly Bonner, Family Church, West Palm Beach; *Eduardo Astigarraga, Riverside Baptist Church, Miami.



GEORGIA – *Carla Sibley, First Baptist Church, Watkinsville; *Tyrone Barnette, Peace Baptist Church, Decatur.



HAWAII/PACIFIC – Larry Hale, Eleele Baptist Church, Eleele, Hawaii; *Annie Lam, Hawaii Chinese Baptist Church, Honolulu.



ILLINOIS – Bryan Price, Love Fellowship Baptist Church, Romeoville; *Doug Nguyen, Uptown Baptist Church, Chicago.



INDIANA – James Bohrer, Hope Community Church, Brownsburg; *Mike Schloss, Oakhill Baptist Church, Evansville.



KANSAS/NEBRASKA – Marty McCord, First Southern Baptist Church, Coffeyville, Kan.; *Susan Pedersen Prairie Hills Southern Baptist Church, Augusta, Kan.



KENTUCKY – *Torey Beth Thompson, Bloomfield Baptist Church, Bloomfield; *John Kloke, First Baptist Church, Henderson.



LOUISIANA – Jason Thomas, Fellowship Church, Prairieville; *Laura Muckleroy, First Baptist Church, West Monroe.



MARYLAND-DELEWARE-D.C. – Larry Lin, Village Church, Baltimore, Md.; *Loretta Jones, Montrose Baptist Church, Rockville, Md.



MICHIGAN – Bob Johnson, Cornerstone Baptist Church, Roseville; *Nick Staley, ONElife Church, Flint.



MISSISSIPPI – Scott Hanberry, Hardy Street Baptist Church, Hattiesburg; *Cassidy Sager, Carterville Baptist Church, Petal.



MISSOURI – *Jordan Wade, Mosaic Bible Fellowship, Kansas City; *Ulysses Ross, WORD Church, St. Louis.



NEVADA – Michelle Dickens, vice chair, Hope Church, Las Vegas; *Waithira Gruger, WALK Church, Las Vegas.



NEW ENGLAND – Daniel Coleman, Central Church, Augusta; *Katlynne Mirabal, Seacoast Community Church, Portsmouth.



NEW MEXICO – Aaron Colyer, First Baptist Church, Roswell; *Janelle Miller, First Baptist Church, Tularosa.



NEW YORK – *Maryanna Lilly, Starpoint Church, Clifton Park; Stephen Stallard, Mosaic Baptist Church, Brooklyn.



NORTH CAROLINA – Andrew Hopper, chair, Mercy Hill Church, Greensboro; *Missy Speir, Mercy Church, Charlotte.



NORTHWEST – Nate McGlinchy, BridgeCity Church, Snohomish, Wash.; *Aubrey Beard, Pathway Church, Gresham, Ore.



OHIO – Danny Stringer, Hill Station Baptist Church, Goshen; *Kari Ortega, H20 Wright State Church, Fairborn.



OKLAHOMA – Jim Lehew, Emmaus Baptist Church, Oklahoma City; *Stephanie Egert, Henderson Hills Baptist Church, Edmond.



PENNSYLVANIA/SOUTH JERSEY – Josea Gonzalez, Iglesia Bautista Salem Baptist Church, Elizabeth, N.J.; *Valerie Cook-Henry, Ezekiel Baptist Church, Philadelphia, Pa.



SOUTH CAROLINA – Stephen Splawn, Willow Ridge Baptist Church, Lexington; *Angela McKnight, North Anderson Baptist Church, Anderson.



TENNESSEE – Mark Whitt, Calvary Baptist Church, Murfreesboro; *Carmen Echols, Brown Missionary Baptist Church, Southaven, Miss.



TEXAS – Luis Canchola, Baptist Temple Church, McAllen; *Chinyere Shanea Branch, Creekstone Church, Keller.



UTAH/IDAHO – Matt McGukin, Calvary Baptist Church, Idaho Falls, Idaho; *Larry Bodden, Redemption Church, Ogden, Utah.



VIRGINIA – Doug Ponder, Remnant Church, Richmond; *Lidia Payan, Iglesia De Las Americas, Lynchburg.



WEST VIRGINIA – Travis Rucker, Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Scott Depot; *Jordan Craigo, Resurrection Church, Charleston.



WYOMING – Danny Smith, Expedition Church, Laramie; *Frank Ley, First Baptist Church, Worland.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Reprinted from Baptist Press, baptistpress.com, news service of the Southern Baptist Convention.)