Scoggins up for second term as BSC president

The current president of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina (BSC) will be nominated for a second term this November.



Contributed photo

Steve Scoggins

Michael Smith, director of missions for Carolina Baptist Association, will nominate Steve Scoggins, senior pastor of First Baptist Church (FBC) in Hendersonville for the office during the BSC annual meeting Nov. 11-12 in Greensboro.



“Steve Scoggins has, for years, established a remarkable record in leading churches in Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina,” said Smith in email comments to the Biblical Recorder. ”No matter where he has gone, the churches he has served have grown and become vibrant, heathy congregations. Steve’s basic philosophy of loving the Lord, and loving people has been effective in the way he goes about doing both.”



Smith said that same “philosophy of ministry” has catapulted FBC to the top in baptisms, giving, mission efforts and leadership.



“That same philosophy can be seen in the way Steve has led the state convention this past year as president,” Smith said. “His steadiness, and ability to work with the various people throughout the state, have helped give our convention stability in a very unstable time.”



Micheal Pardue, current BSC first vice president, and Matt Ledbetter, current BSC second vice president, will also be re-nominated. Pardue is pastor of First Baptist Icard in Connelly Springs, and Ledbetter recently became pastor of Creeksville Baptist Church in Conway.