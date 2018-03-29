Committee on Resolutions named for 2018 SBC

Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) President Steve Gaines has named members of the Committee on Resolutions for the June 12-13 SBC annual meeting in Dallas.



Jason Duesing of Missouri was named as the committee’s chairman by Gaines.



Duesing is provost and associate professor of historical theology at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City and a member of Antioch Bible Baptist Church in Gladstone, Mo.



Gaines, pastor of Memphis-area Bellevue Baptist Church, appointed the committee in keeping with the provision in SBC Bylaw 20 that its members be named 75 days prior to the start of the annual meeting.



The other committee members, in alphabetical order, are:

Ken Alford, pastor, Crossroads Baptist Church, Valdosta, Ga.

Byron Day, pastor, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Laurel, Md.

Candi Finch, assistant professor of theology in women’s studies, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas; member of Hope Church, Fort Worth.

Willie McLaurin, special assistant to the executive director, Tennessee Baptist Mission Board, Franklin, Tenn.; member of Simeon Baptist Church, Antioch, Tenn.

Chris Metcalf, pastor, Lihue Baptist Church, Lihue, Hawaii.

Jason Paredes, lead pastor, Fielder Church, Arlington, Texas.

Adron Robinson, senior pastor, Hillcrest Baptist Church, Country Club Hills, Ill.

Alicia Wong, associate professor of women’s ministry, Gateway Seminary, Ontario, Calif.; member of Rosena Church, San Bernardino, Ca.

Curtis Woods, associate executive director for convention relations, Kentucky Baptist Convention, Louisville, Ky.; member of Watson Memorial Baptist Church, Louisville.



The committee’s composition, according to Bylaw 20, must include at least two members who served the previous year, with Duesing and Alford meeting this requirement. Bylaw 20 also stipulates that the committee include at least three SBC Executive Committee members. This year they are Alford, Metcalf and Robinson.



The procedure for submitting resolutions is as follows according to Bylaw 20:

Proposed resolutions may be submitted as early as April 15 but no later than 15 days prior to the SBC annual meeting, giving the Resolutions Committee a two-week period in which to consider submissions. The committee also may propose resolutions for consideration during its deliberations. Resolutions may not be submitted during the annual meeting.

Proposed resolutions must be accompanied by a letter from a church qualified to send a messenger to the SBC annual meeting certifying that the individual submitting the resolution is a member in good standing.

Proposed resolutions preferably should be submitted by email or mailed to the Committee on Resolutions in care of the SBC Executive Committee, 901 Commerce St., Nashville, TN 37203. The drafts must be typewritten, titled, dated and include complete contact information for the person and his or her church.

No person will be allowed to submit more than three resolutions per year.

If a properly submitted resolution is not forwarded by the Committee on Resolutions to the SBC annual meeting, a two-thirds vote of messengers would be required to bring the proposed resolution to the convention floor.



