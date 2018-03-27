Frank Page announces retirement as SBC Exec. Comm. president

Frank S. Page, president and chief executive officer of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee (EC) since 2010, has announced his retirement.



BP photo by Matt Miller

In a letter to EC members, Page wrote, “It has been my joy and honor to serve the Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) for eight years.



“Many months ago, my daughters shared their deep desire for Dayle and me to retire and move closer to them in South Carolina so that we might spend more time with them and their families – especially our grandchildren. After much prayer and conversation, we have chosen to make this decision,” Page, 65, wrote.



He did not set a retirement date but stated to EC members, “Know that I am willing to assist in any way to make this transition efficient and smooth.”



Page was the 2006-2008 president of the SBC, elected to the post as pastor of First Baptist Church in Taylors, S.C.



Before being elected as EC president in 2010, Page was serving as vice president of evangelization for the North American Mission Board.



Among the hallmarks of Page’s tenure as EC president have been strong calls for personal evangelism, support for the Cooperative Program channel of Southern Baptist missions and ministry support, and inclusion of numerous ethnic groups, women and young leaders in the life of the convention.



“You have been dear friends to me these last eight years,” Page wrote to EC members. “You have served tirelessly beside me – advising, encouraging, challenging, and honoring my position as President and CEO of the Executive Committee. Most of all, you have been prayer supporters in every way. I will never take that for granted. I thank God for what we have been able to accomplish in this time together. Pray for Dayle, my family, and me as we make this important transition.”



This story is developing.