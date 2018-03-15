Free church security training offered through May 1

As public shootings continue to make headlines, many churches are evaluating where their facilities stand on security. LifeWay Christian Resources is helping churches make safety a priority by providing free security training through its Ministry Grid platform.



“In light of current circumstances, we’ve offered this training to churches to make sure they’re prepared for the unexpected before it happens,” said Chandler Vannoy, brand manager for Ministry Grid.



LifeWay’s free training first became available on Feb. 16 – two days after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 people dead and 14 injured. Since then, more than 2,000 people have registered for the security training.



“With so many churches expressing interest in this free training offer, we’ve decided to extend the offer to May 1, 2018,” Vannoy said.



The free training was created by Brooks Security Consulting and includes such topics as:

Church safety and security

Church security team

Emergency response planning

Lockdown procedures

Responding to an active shooting



Dale Brooks, who is featured in the training, has recorded more than 20 videos with LifeWay on safety and security topics for churches. Brooks has served as a professional firefighter, has experience in counterterrorism, and currently serves as director of security at Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, N.C.



“Church security has some of the most difficult challenges compared to the security operations of businesses, schools and government campuses,” Brooks said. “The goal is to have an open campus to share the Gospel of Jesus while ensuring the campus is safe and secure.”



To access the free training, log into MinistryGrid.com with your LifeWay ID or register for a free account; then click the “Add to My Tasks” button in the description to get started.