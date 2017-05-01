2017 SBC: Committee nominees announced

Nominees to serve on the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee, the four denominational boards – International Mission Board, North American Mission Board, LifeWay Christian Resources and GuideStone Financial Resources, – the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, the six seminaries, and the Committee on Order of Business have been selected by the 2017 SBC Committee on Nominations.



Nominees will serve if elected by the messengers to the annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention, June 13-14 in Phoenix.



EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (82 members): 27 nominations considered – 16 new members, 11 renominations.



Nominees with terms to expire in 2021 replacing members ineligible for re-election are Bradley K. “Brad” Kolman, layperson and member of Calvary Baptist Church, Delta, Colo., replacing Michael W. “Mike” Routt, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Ann H. Watts, church accompanist, Heatherwood Baptist Church, Newnan, Ga., replacing Wayne Robertson, Valdosta, Ga.; Sharon K. Carty, layperson and member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Carlinville, Ill., replacing Charles W. Boling, Marion, Ill.; Adron Robinson, pastor, Hillcrest Baptist Church, Country Club Hills, Ill., replacing Wilma J. Booth, Elgin, Ill.; and Mark R. Elliott, director of missions and member of LifeSpring Church, Bellevue, Neb., replacing Timothy A. “Tim” Ohls, Wichita, Kan.



Also nominated for terms to expire in 2021 are Jimmie Rose Strahan, layperson and member of First Baptist Church, Cleveland, Miss., replacing William E. “Eddie” Kinchen, Jackson, Miss.; Monte L. Shinkle, pastor, Concord Baptist Church, Jefferson City, Mo., replacing Jeff L. Paul, Kansas City, Mo.; Marcus D. Hayes, campus pastor, Biltmore Church, Arden, N.C., replacing Bryan “Scott” Davis, Concord, N.C.; Pamela H. “Pam” Reed, layperson and member of Calvary Church, Winston-Salem, N.C., replacing Jeffrey B. “Jeff” Watson, Clemmons, N.C.; and James E. “Jim” Collier, pastor, Kirby Woods Baptist Church, Memphis, Tenn., replacing Danny S. Sinquefield, Bartlett, Tenn.



Nominated for term to expire in 2020 is Mark Stinson, pastor, Trinity Baptist Church, Cambridge, Ohio, replacing Jeremy D. Westbrook, Marysville, Ohio, who resigned.



Nominated for term to expire in 2019 is Aaron D. Burgner, pastor, Summer Grove Baptist Church, Shreveport, La., replacing Eddie W. DeHondt, Shreveport, La., who resigned.



Nominated for second terms are Benjamin F. “Ben” Kelley Jr., Montgomery, Ala.; Timothy D. “Tim” Maynard, Jacksonville, Fla.; Frank Kovaleski, Carmel, Ind.; Michael E. “Mike” Pope, Somerset, Ky.; Mark H. Ballard, North Bennington, Vt.; Richard R. Wilburn, Tupper Lake, N.Y.; Michael L. “Mike” Scifres, Eufaula, Okla.; Tony L. Crisp, Riceville, Tenn.; Michael L. “Mike” Lawson, Sherman, Texas; Phillip Herring, Norfolk, Va., and Robert E. “Bob” Stennett, Scott Depot, W.Va.



Pending approval to a change in SBC Bylaw 18 to expand representation on the Executive Committee from four states and regions currently without representation, the following nominees will serve staggered initial terms from their respective areas:



Joshua D. Bonner, pastor, Calvary Baptist Church, Rapid City, S.D., new member from the Dakotas, term to expire in 2020; Guy L. Fredrick, bivocational pastor, Mapledale Baptist Church, Sheboygan, Wis., new member from Minnesota-Wisconsin, term to expire in 2019; and, for terms to expire in 2018, Todd Stiles, lead pastor, First Family Church, Ankeny, Iowa, new member from Iowa; and D. Paul Jones, pastor, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Billings, Mont., new member from Montana.



GUIDESTONE FINANCIAL RESOURCES (45 trustees): 10 nominations considered – seven new trustees, three renominations.



Nominees with terms to expire in 2021 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election are Fred Lodge, pastor, First Baptist Church, Blairsville, Ga., replacing G. Bryant Wright Jr., Marietta, Ga.; David Cox Sr., layperson and member of Temple of Faith Church, Detroit, Mich., replacing James W. “Jim” Hixson, Lansing, Mich.; John P. Wenberg, layperson and member of Garden Baptist Church, Overland, Mo., replacing Gerald R. Davidson, Arnold, Mo.; B. Lee Black, retired president, New Mexico Baptist Foundation and member of Hoffmantown Baptist Church, Albuquerque, N.M., replacing Kirk R. Hudson, Albuquerque, N.M.; Gerald Saffo, pastor, United Faith Community Church, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, replacing Ronald E. “Ron” Brown, Newton Falls, Ohio; Brian D. King Sr., pastor, Ezekiel Baptist Church, Philadelphia, Pa., replacing William R. “Bill” Dunning, Allison Park, Pa.; and David M. Hannah, layperson and member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Scott Depot, W.Va., replacing Shadd G. Kennedy, Cross Lanes, W.Va.



Nominated for second terms are C. Darren Gaddis, Ocala, Fla.; J. Wesley Noss, Frankfort, Ky., and Jack M. Stancil, Raleigh, N.C.



INTERNATIONAL MISSION BOARD (78 trustees): 20 nominations considered – 10 new trustees, 10 renominations.



Nominees with terms to expire in 2021 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election are Joel A. Bundick, pastor, Community of Grace Church, Centennial, Colo., replacing Rick L. Lewis, Arvada, Colo.; Kirra Kelly, layperson and member of Family Church, West Palm Beach, Fla., replacing David F. Uth, Orlando, Fla.; Nathan H. Gunter, pastor, First Southern Baptist Church, Lansing, Kan., replacing Sandra E. “Sandie” Anderson, Manhattan, Kan.; Trent Snyder, associate pastor of missions and evangelism, Porter Memorial Baptist Church, Lexington, Ky., replacing Charlie W. Davis, Louisville, Ky.; Will Gatling, associate pastor of missions, Bay Leaf Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C., replacing Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Long, Gastonia, N.C.; Keith Evans, pastor, Pathway Church, Gresham, Ore., replacing Audrey L. Smith, Ione, Wash.; and Jim P. Crockett, layperson and member of First Baptist Church, Hendersonville, Tenn., replacing Scott C. Harris, Brentwood, Tenn.



Nominated for terms to expire in 2019 are Brian Zunigha, campus minister, University of Oklahoma and member of Redeemer Baptist Church, Riverside, Calif., replacing Kristen K. White, Riverside, Calif., who resigned; Jordan Easley, pastor, Englewood Baptist Church, Jackson, Tenn., replacing H. Dean Haun, Morristown, Tenn., who resigned; Gary M. Mathena, resident adjunct professor, Liberty University and member of First Baptist Church, Roanoke, Va., replacing Kay Norred, Harrisonburg, Va., who resigned.



Nominated for second terms are J. Allen Hill, Clarkston, Ga.; Sheila K. Satterthwaite, Maryville, Ill.; E. Gibbie McMillan, Kentwood, La.; Karen A. Villalpando, Sterling Heights, Mich.; F. Matthew “Matt” Taylor, Lebanon, Mo.; D. Hance Dilbeck, Oklahoma City, Okla.; Nancy J. Patrick, Harrisburg, Pa.; David B. Miller, Waynesboro, Tenn.; Geronimo M. Disla, Grand Prairie, Texas, and Kenny R. “Ken” McLemore, Hampton, Va.



NORTH AMERICAN MISSION BOARD (54 trustees): 14 nominations considered – 10 new trustees, 4 renominations.



Nominees with terms to expire in 2021 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election include Brian Bowman, pastor, Valley Life Church, Phoenix, replacing William L. “Billy” Van Camp Jr., Queen Creek, Ariz.; Ron L. Crow, pastor, First Baptist Church, Diamond, Mo., replacing Brent L. Campbell, Troy, Mo.; Chelsi N. Hilmes, layperson and member of New City Church, Long Island City, N.Y., replacing Natalie White, Buffalo, N.Y.; Rick L. Frie, pastor, First Baptist Church, Jenks, Okla., replacing William “Blake” Gideon, Edmond, Okla.; Randy D. Bradley, director of missions and member of Locust Hill Baptist Church, Travelers Rest, S.C., replacing Cleatus J. Blackmon Jr., Greer, S.C.; Harry L. Smith, layperson and member of Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn., replacing David D. Green, Greeneville, Tenn.; Kenneth W. Priest, director of convention strategies, Southern Baptists of Texas Convention and member of Prestonwood Baptist Church, Plano, Texas, replacing Heath C. Peloquin, Flower Mound, Texas; and Clark Reynolds, layperson and member of First Baptist Church, Houston, Texas, replacing Mark J. Dyer, Plano, Texas.



Nominated for a term to expire in 2020 is Roy Henry, pastor, Faith Baptist Church, Battle Creek, Mich., replacing David E. Washington Jr., Canton, Mich., who resigned.



Nominated for a term to expire in 2019 is Eric L. Brown, business administrator, Central Baptist Church, Jonesboro, Ark., replacing Jeff Crawford, Springdale, Ark., who resigned.



Nominated for second terms are William G. “Bill” Ingram, Aurora, Colo.; Daniel W. “Danny” deArmas, Orlando, Fla; Paula M. Cordray, Pittsburgh, Pa., and Betty Jo “BJ” Bateman, Greenville, S.C.



LIFEWAY CHRISTIAN RESOURCES (53 trustees): 12 nominations considered – five new trustees, seven renominations.



Nominees with terms to expire in 2021 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election are Michelle D. Branch, layperson and member of Imago Dei Church, Raleigh, N.C., replacing David H. Horner, Raleigh, N.C.; Jennifer Landrith, layperson and member of First Baptist Church, Cleveland, Tenn., replacing Joseph A. “Alan” Hayes, Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; Matthew E. “Matt” Crawford, pastor, First Baptist Church, Sebring, Fla., replacing James A. Wells, LaGrange, Fla., who resigned; Ron A. Edmondson, pastor, Immanuel Baptist Church, Lexington, Ky., replacing Timothy D. Turner, Lexington, Ky., who resigned; and Greg L. Kannady, layperson and member of First Baptist Church, Kingfisher, Okla., replacing Christopher “Blake” Lindley, Norman, Okla., who declined to serve a second term.



Nominated for second terms are Charles E. Green, Grand Junction, Colo.; Paul R. Baxter, LaGrange, Ga.; Wayne C. Morgan, Covington, Ga.; D. Weldon Aultman, Indianola, Miss.; Darron L. Edwards, Sr., Kansas City, Mo.; Jerry C. White, Chesnee, S.C., and A. Kenneth Carlton Jr., Virginia Beach, Va.



SOUTHERN SEMINARY (43 trustees): 11 nominations considered – 5 new trustees, 6 renominations.



Nominees with terms to expire in 2022 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election are Jeff D. Breeding, pastor, Midtown Baptist Church, Little Rock, Ark., replacing Schanon D. Caudle, Van Buren, Ark.; Bobby T. Hancock, layperson and member of Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn., replacing J. Michael “Mike” King, Chattanooga, Tenn.; Sally M. Ramsay, layperson and member of Champion Forest Baptist Church, Houston, Texas, replacing Joseph M. “Mike” Mericle, Austin, Texas; Bryan T. Myers, pastor, First Baptist Church, Fairbanks, Alaska, replacing Pusey A. Losch, Richfield, Pa.; and H. B. Charles Jr., pastor, Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Fla., replacing Randall B. “Randy” Kuhn, Panama City, Fla., who declined to serve a second term.



Nominated for second terms are Nick Floyd, Fayetteville, Ark.; Alfred M. “Merril” Smoak Jr., Livermore, Calif.; Elizabeth H. “Ellie” Coursey, Henderson, Ky.; Scott Pruitt, Broken Arrow, Okla.; Stanley L. Craig, Louisville, Ky., and Patricia A. Skelton, Shelbyville, Ky.



SOUTHWESTERN SEMINARY (40 trustees): Eight nominations considered – four new trustees, four renominations.



Nominees with terms to expire in 2022 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election include Leon A. Stamm, layperson and member of Temple Baptist Church, Ruston, La., replacing Steven M. James, Lake Charles, La.; J. Kie Bowman, pastor, Hyde Park Baptist Church, Austin, Texas, replacing Lash T. Banks, Murphy, Texas; Charles W. Hott, layperson and member of Forestburg Baptist Church, Forestburg, Texas, replacing Gary W. Loveless, Houston, Texas; and John C. Horn, church planting team leader, State Convention of Baptists in Indiana and member of City View Church, Avon, Ind., replacing Kerry N. Jones, Muncie, Ind., who resigned.



Nominated for second terms are Jeff W. Crook, Flowery Branch, Ga.; N. Todd Houston, Southport, N.C.; Cornelious C. “Connie” Hancock, Springboro, Ohio, and Don Whorton, Dallas, Texas.



NEW ORLEANS SEMINARY (40 trustees): Seven nominations considered – one new trustee, six renominations.



Nominated for a term to expire in 2022 is Mark W. Warnock, pastor, Family Church, West Palm Beach, Fla., replacing George H. Kemp, Jacksonville, Fla., who resigned.



Nominated for second terms are Larry D. White, Conway, Ark.; Daniel Shieh, Washington, D.C.; R. Bryant Barnes Jr., Columbia, Miss.; David G. Brittain, Rio Rancho, N.M.; George B. Bannister Sr., Niles, Ohio, and Michael E. “Mike” Shaw, Pelham, Ala.



SOUTHEASTERN SEMINARY (30 trustees): Eight nominations considered – 3 new trustees, 5 renominations.



Nominated for a term to expire in 2022 is Ryan A. Martin, missions pastor, University Baptist Church, Fayetteville, Ark., replacing R.E. Clark, Gravette, Ark., who resigned.



Nominated for a term to expire in 2020 is Howard Y. Li, pastor, Trust in God Baptist Church, New York, N.Y., replacing William Todd Jones, Silver Spring, Md., who resigned.



Nominated for a term to expire in 2019 is Sam F. Wheat, minister of education and outreach, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Ruston, La., replacing Richard G. Butterworth, Overgaard, Ariz., who resigned.



Nominated for second terms are Gregory T. Pouncey, Mobile, Ala.; Alan W. McAlister, Clovis, N.M.; Thomas S. Mach, Xenia, Ohio; Charles H. Cranford, Charlotte, N.C., and James R. Marston Jr., Lynchburg, Va.



MIDWESTERN SEMINARY (35 trustees): Nine nominations considered – four new trustees, five renominations.



Nominees with terms to expire in 2022 are David C. Shanks, layperson and member of Travis Avenue Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas, replacing K. Wayne Lee, Euless, Texas, who resigned; and Jacob McMillian, pastor, Journey Baptist Church, St. Joseph, Mo., replacing William H. “Hosea” Bilyeu, Springfield, Mo., who declined to serve a second term.



Nominated for a term to expire in 2021 is Chad McDonald, pastor, Lenexa Baptist Church, Lenexa, Kan., replacing Margaret N. Opara, Wichita, Kan., who resigned.



Nominated with a term to expire in 2020 is Clyde D. Meador, retired vice president, International Mission Board and member of Staples Mill Road Baptist Church, Glen Allen, Va., replacing William “Bill” Bowyer, Raleigh, N.C., who resigned.



Nominated for second terms are Ben O. Character, Oxford, Ala.; Brandon Shields, Indianapolis, Ind.; Randall H. Tompkins, Alexandria, La.; Larry W. Sheppard, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Bryan C. Pain, Duncan, Okla.



GATEWAY SEMINARY (39 trustees): Nine nominations considered – five new trustees, four renominations.



Nominees with terms to expire in 2022 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election are Thomas M. “Tom” Toone, layperson and member of East Shore Baptist Church, Harrisburg, Pa., replacing Steven R. Sheldon, Peach Bottom, Pa.; Charles H. “Chuck” Morton, layperson and member of First Baptist Church, Taylors, S.C., replacing Stuart L. Smith, Spartanburg, S.C.; Walter A. Price, retired pastor and member of Fellowship in the Pass Church, Beaumont, Calif., replacing Jeff Evans, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; and Kevin M. Carrothers, director of missions and member of First Baptist Church, Rochester, Ill., replacing D. Chet Cantrell, Fairview Heights, who declined to serve a second term.



Nominated for a term to expire in 2018 is R. Rex “Peck” Lindsay, retired executive director of the Kansas-Nebraska Convention of Southern Baptists and member of Covenant Baptist Church, Topeka, Kan., replacing Cody Busby, Mulvane, Kan., who resigned.



Nominated for second terms are Ronnie H. Deal, Greenwood, Ark.; Roberto R. Santos, Taylor, Mich.; M. Dale Griffin, Shawnee, Okla., and Robert Evans, San Francisco, Calif.



ETHICS & RELIGIOUS LIBERTY COMMISSION (34 trustees): Nine nominations considered – five new trustees, four renominations.



Nominees with terms to expire in 2021 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election are A.B. Vines, pastor, New Seasons Church, Spring Valley, Calif., replacing Dennis M. Schmierer, Fresno, Calif.; Janeé England, retired secretary, South Reno Baptist Church, Reno, Nev., replacing James L. Reamer, North Las Vegas, Nev.; Tony L. Beam, vice president, North Greenville University and member of Northwood Baptist Church, Greer, S.C., replacing Lee Bright, Roebuck, S.C.; Jonathan R. Whitehead, layperson and member of Abundant Life Baptist Church, Lee’s Summit, Mo., replacing Reed E. Johnston III, Waynesboro, Va.; and Jimmy D. Patterson, pastor, First Baptist Church, Newnan, Ga., replacing Timothy D. Jones, Columbus, Ga., who declined to serve a second term.



Nominated for second terms are William R. “Bill” Morgan, Prattville, Ala.; B. Todd Howard, Pine Bluff, Ark.; Allen L. “Al” Simmons, Wheat Ridge, Colo., and Ron D. Harvey, Pompano Beach, Fla.



COMMITTEE ON ORDER OF BUSINESS (7 members): two nominations considered – 2 new members.



Nominees with terms to expire in 2020 replacing members ineligible for re-election are Tony Munoz, pastor, Iglesia Bautista Latina, Effingham, Ill., replacing Andrew C. Hebert, Hobbs, N.M.; and Tim Moore, layperson and member of Northside Baptist Church, Elizabethtown, Ky., replacing Rod D. Martin, Niceville, Fla.



Nominated to serve as chairman of the Committee on Order of Business is Grant C. Ethridge, Hampton, Va.



