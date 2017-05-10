LifeWay named one of America’s top employers

LifeWay Christian Resources was ranked as one of the top 300 midsize employers in the U.S. by Forbes magazine.

LifeWay Christian Resources was ranked as one of the top 300 midsize employers in the U.S. by Forbes magazine.



LifeWay landed at no. 168 on the America’s Best Midsize Employers list. The Christian publishing house and retail organization drew high marks from its employees. To determine the ranking, Forbes looked at how likely workers were to recommend their employer to someone else and how they feel about the other employers in their industry. Others on the list included Baylor University (#128) and Chick-fil-A (#257).



“To be recognized by Forbes is certainly an honor,” said LifeWay President and CEO Thom S. Rainer. “This underscores what we’ve known for years – that LifeWay is a great place to work.”



Rainer said an organization’s employee team is one of its most valuable resources. “LifeWay’s employees are the heart and soul of our organization,” he said. “They have helped create a culture of excitement and innovation that others want to be a part of.”



Founded in 1891, LifeWay Christian Resources is one of the world’s largest providers of Christian products and services, including Bibles, books, Bible studies, church supplies and other Christian resources. The Nashville-based company owns and operates more than 170 LifeWay Christian Stores across the nation. LifeWay has around 5,000 employees.



“Being a ministry-focused business means employees can live out their faith at work,” said Connia Nelson, LifeWay’s senior director of human resources. “At LifeWay you never have to choose between faith and career. Both are essential to the ministry and business of LifeWay. That’s why we say ‘faith works here.’”



The companies on the Forbes lists of best midsize and large employers were chosen based on an independent survey conducted by online statistics provider Statista from a sample of 30,000 U.S. workers employed by large or midsize firms or institutions. The survey was conducted on companies from all industry sectors employing more than 1,000 workers in the U.S. Midsize firms are those with 1,000-5,000 employees. To see the full list of America’s Best Employers, visit Forbes.com.



For more information about LifeWay Christian Resources, visit LifeWay.com.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Carol Pipes is director of communications for LifeWay Christian Resources.)

