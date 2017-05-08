She Reads Truth Bible arrives with a flurry for B&H

A boom in Bible sales wasn’t in the projections.



The She Reads Truth Bible was a key factor in lifting the B&H Publishing Group to more Bible sales in three weeks than it expected to sell in four months.

The artistry within the She Reads Truth Bible reflects “our humble attempt to honor the inherently beautiful gospel with the aesthetic beauty it deserves,” chief content officer Amanda Bible Williams says.



The new release set a record for most Bibles purchased during a pre-sale effort, reported Trevin Wax, Bible and reference publisher at LifeWay Christian Resources.



“The She Reads Truth community has been waiting for a Bible like this one,” Wax said. “And their enthusiastic support has blown away our expectations.”



She Reads Truth began in 2012 as a handful of women reading the Bible together online, using the hashtag #SheReadsTruth. More women began to join the conversation. Nearly five years later, 1 million-plus women interact with God’s Word through the SheReadsTruth.com website and related smartphone app. The initiative also has spawned an online men’s version and app, He Reads Truth.



For Raechel Myers, co-founder and CEO of She Reads Truth, the new Bible is an extension of the mission to see women in the Word of God every day.



“Our hope is that this Bible will help women grow in their affection for God and His Word,” Myers said. “We are excited about the enthusiastic reception of this resource and pray simply that this will not be a Bible for your shelf. It is a Bible for your life.”



A consistent feature of She Reads Truth is a commitment to aesthetics. Amanda Bible Williams, chief content officer of She Reads Truth, said she and Myers wanted to include that in the study Bible as well.



“This Bible is our humble attempt to honor the inherently beautiful gospel with the aesthetic beauty it deserves,” she said. “Scripture is a glorious collision of beauty, goodness and truth. We pray this Bible will represent that.”



Part of that attempt includes 66 key verses, one for each book of the Bible, illustrated and hand-lettered by 15 different artists. Before each book, the She Reads Truth Bible also includes reading plans as well as maps, charts and timelines to help place the book within its historical, cultural and geographic context.



As part of the pre-release campaign, SheReadsTruthBible.com has welcomed more than 50,000 unique visitors in the last three weeks. The website includes a video overview of the new Bible and eight other videos that explore aspects of publishing the She Reads Truth Bible. Those videos have been viewed more than 40,000 times.



The She Reads Truth Bible is one of the first published in the new Christian Standard Bible translation.



CSB is a new revision of the Holman Christian Standard Bible from LifeWay Christian Resources. Wax said the CSB seeks to balance linguistic precision to the original languages and readability in contemporary English.



The full CSB text is available at CSBible.com and in various online platforms. Print versions, including the She Reads Truth Bible, are now available, with more being released later this year.



