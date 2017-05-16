Tellers named for 2017 SBC in Phoenix

Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) President Steve Gaines has named tellers for the SBC 2017 annual meeting June 13-14 in Phoenix.
Brandon Park, lead pastor of First Baptist Church, Raytown, Mo., will chair the tellers.
Also appointed as tellers are:
- C.J. Adkins, senior pastor, Westmoreland Baptist Church, Huntington, W.Va.;
- Andrew Bailey, Phoenix campus pastor, Palm Vista Baptist Church, Surprise, Ariz.;
- Alan Chan, pastor of church ministry coordination, Mandarin Baptist Church of Los Angeles, Alhambra, Calif.;
- Justin Compton, pastor, Redemption Hill Baptist Church, Fishersville, Ky.;
- Jed Coppenger, lead pastor, Redemption City Church, Franklin, Tenn.;
- Derek Duncan, lead pastor, Living Water Church, Poughkeepie, N.Y.;
- Dennis Dunn, senior pastor, Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, Albuquerque, N.M.;
- Debbie Eddington, women’s ministry director, Island City Baptist Church, Wilmington, Ill.;
- Joseph Gaston, reverend, Redemption Baptist Church, Pompano Beach, Fla.;
- Michael Guyer, minister to students/families, Open Door Church, Raleigh, N.C.;
- Brian Jump, senior pastor, First Baptist Church, Clever, Mo.;
- Martin Lizarraga, Morningside Baptist Church, Tucson, Ariz.;
- Mike Manning, associational missionary, Harmony Baptist Association, Pine Bluff, Ark.;
- Leslie Manning, serves with husband, Harmony Baptist Association, Pine Bluff, Ark.;
- John Mueller, discipleship & shepherding pastor, University Baptist Church, Fayetteville, Ark.;
- John Powell, First Baptist Church, Hamlin, Texas;
- Jeremy Roberts, lead pastor, Church of the Highlands, Harrison, Tenn.;
- Richie Stanley, minister of education, Victory Baptist Church, Buckeye, Ariz.;
- A.B. Vines, bishop, New Seasons Church, Spring Valley, Calif.;
- Brad Wheeler, senior pastor, University Baptist Church, Fayetteville, Ark.