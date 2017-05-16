Tellers named for 2017 SBC in Phoenix

Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) President Steve Gaines has named tellers for the SBC 2017 annual meeting June 13-14 in Phoenix.



Brandon Park, lead pastor of First Baptist Church, Raytown, Mo., will chair the tellers.



Also appointed as tellers are:

C.J. Adkins, senior pastor, Westmoreland Baptist Church, Huntington, W.Va.;

Andrew Bailey, Phoenix campus pastor, Palm Vista Baptist Church, Surprise, Ariz.;

Alan Chan, pastor of church ministry coordination, Mandarin Baptist Church of Los Angeles, Alhambra, Calif.;

Justin Compton, pastor, Redemption Hill Baptist Church, Fishersville, Ky.;

Jed Coppenger, lead pastor, Redemption City Church, Franklin, Tenn.;

Derek Duncan, lead pastor, Living Water Church, Poughkeepie, N.Y.;

Dennis Dunn, senior pastor, Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, Albuquerque, N.M.;

Debbie Eddington, women’s ministry director, Island City Baptist Church, Wilmington, Ill.;

Joseph Gaston, reverend, Redemption Baptist Church, Pompano Beach, Fla.;

Michael Guyer, minister to students/families, Open Door Church, Raleigh, N.C.;

Brian Jump, senior pastor, First Baptist Church, Clever, Mo.;

Martin Lizarraga, Morningside Baptist Church, Tucson, Ariz.;

Mike Manning, associational missionary, Harmony Baptist Association, Pine Bluff, Ark.;

Leslie Manning, serves with husband, Harmony Baptist Association, Pine Bluff, Ark.;

John Mueller, discipleship & shepherding pastor, University Baptist Church, Fayetteville, Ark.;

John Powell, First Baptist Church, Hamlin, Texas;

Jeremy Roberts, lead pastor, Church of the Highlands, Harrison, Tenn.;

Richie Stanley, minister of education, Victory Baptist Church, Buckeye, Ariz.;

A.B. Vines, bishop, New Seasons Church, Spring Valley, Calif.;

Brad Wheeler, senior pastor, University Baptist Church, Fayetteville, Ark.