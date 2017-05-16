Tellers named for 2017 SBC in Phoenix
    May 16 2017 by BP staff

    Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) President Steve Gaines has named tellers for the SBC 2017 annual meeting June 13-14 in Phoenix.
     
    Brandon Park, lead pastor of First Baptist Church, Raytown, Mo., will chair the tellers.
     
    Also appointed as tellers are:

    • C.J. Adkins, senior pastor, Westmoreland Baptist Church, Huntington, W.Va.;
    • Andrew Bailey, Phoenix campus pastor, Palm Vista Baptist Church, Surprise, Ariz.;
    • Alan Chan, pastor of church ministry coordination, Mandarin Baptist Church of Los Angeles, Alhambra, Calif.;
    • Justin Compton, pastor, Redemption Hill Baptist Church, Fishersville, Ky.;
    • Jed Coppenger, lead pastor, Redemption City Church, Franklin, Tenn.;
    • Derek Duncan, lead pastor, Living Water Church, Poughkeepie, N.Y.;
    • Dennis Dunn, senior pastor, Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, Albuquerque, N.M.;
    • Debbie Eddington, women’s ministry director, Island City Baptist Church, Wilmington, Ill.;
    • Joseph Gaston, reverend, Redemption Baptist Church, Pompano Beach, Fla.;
    • Michael Guyer, minister to students/families, Open Door Church, Raleigh, N.C.;
    • Brian Jump, senior pastor, First Baptist Church, Clever, Mo.;
    • Martin Lizarraga, Morningside Baptist Church, Tucson, Ariz.;
    • Mike Manning, associational missionary, Harmony Baptist Association, Pine Bluff, Ark.;
    • Leslie Manning, serves with husband, Harmony Baptist Association, Pine Bluff, Ark.;
    • John Mueller, discipleship & shepherding pastor, University Baptist Church, Fayetteville, Ark.;
    • John Powell, First Baptist Church, Hamlin, Texas;
    • Jeremy Roberts, lead pastor, Church of the Highlands, Harrison, Tenn.;
    • Richie Stanley, minister of education, Victory Baptist Church, Buckeye, Ariz.;
    • A.B. Vines, bishop, New Seasons Church, Spring Valley, Calif.;
    • Brad Wheeler, senior pastor, University Baptist Church, Fayetteville, Ark.

     

