At SBC, IMB to help churches ‘play a vital role’

International Mission Board (IMB) missionaries and staff are looking forward to sharing during the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting in Dallas “how every church – regardless of size, resources or unique needs – can play a vital role” in taking the gospel to the world’s unreached people.



The IMB, in a news release relaying its hopes for interacting with messengers and guests at the convention, noted, “A multitude from every language, people, tribe and nation knowing and worshiping our Lord Jesus Christ – it’s a big vision, and a vision the International Mission Board knows they cannot fulfill alone.”

BP file photo by Matt Jones

Messengers to the 2017 Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting pray for 31 new International Mission Board missionaries as they are commissioned.



Every church plays “a vital role through generous giving, passionate prayers and the sending of church members to join missionary teams,” the IMB stated.



The annual meeting will feature a “Sending Celebration” Tuesday night “providing a special time for Southern Baptists to celebrate together what God continues to do through our churches as we cooperate in God’s mission,” the news release stated. “Together, these new missionaries are answering God’s call to evangelize unreached people, disciple believers, plant and multiply healthy churches, and train leaders, all for the glory of God.”



In the exhibit hall, IMB will feature “a large-scale, creative display of Southern Baptists’ cooperation in missions. Visitors to the IMB exhibit will learn how IMB partners with every church to engage in praying and giving; to equip members to live on mission; to explore ways to go on short-term trips; and to send members to join missionary teams.”



There are “limitless opportunities” for professionals, retirees and students “to play a vital role in fulfilling Christ’s commission,” the IMB news release stated. “IMB strives to inspire and equip Southern Baptists” toward being “a missionary people, united around one passion to see the Gospel proclaimed to every nation. IMB is here to help.”



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Reported by the IMB’s communications staff.)

