Credentials Committee for 2018 announced

Southern Baptist Convention President Steve Gaines has announced appointees to the 2018 Credentials Committee.



Appointed as chairman is Greg Hyche, senior pastor of Ladonia Baptist Church in Phenix City, Ala.



Committee members are:

Chris Baker, associate pastor, Christ Central Church, Oklahoma City

Jaye Biles, layperson, North Richland Hills Baptist Church, North Richland Hills, Texas

Chris Bradford, pastor, The Pathway Church, Mont Belvieu, Texas

Tom Buck, senior pastor, First Baptist Church, Lindale, Texas

Natalie Burden, layperson, First Baptist Church, Ozark, Mo.

Larry Craig, retired pastor, First Baptist Church, Troup, Texas

Jason Crandall, lead pastor, City View Church, Pearland, Texas

Glenn Davis, director of missions, Heart of Kansas Southern Baptist Association, Wichita, Kan.

Michael Felkins, lead pastor, Grand Avenue Baptist Church, Ames, Iowa

Trey Graham, pastor, First Baptist Church, Cache, Okla.

Brent Hobbs, lead pastor, New Song Fellowship, Virginia Beach, Va.

Kevin James, pastor, New Creation Bible Church, Tracy, Calif.

Jay Johnston, associate pastor, First Baptist Church, Covington, La.

Greg Lakes, pastor, Pilot Knob Missionary Baptist Church, Berea, Ky.

David LaMascus, layperson, First Baptist Church, Uvalde, Texas

Jason Lankford, lead pastor, True North Church, Anchorage, Alaska

William Maxwell, administrative director, Tennessee Baptist Mission Board, Franklin, Tenn.

Jered Patrick, pastor, Southern Heights Baptist Church, Russellville, Ky.

Ivy Shelton, senior pastor, First Baptist Church, Waskom, Texas

Phillip Shuford, director of missions, Tri-County Baptist Association, Nixa, Mo.

Anthony Svaijda, senior pastor, Harvey Baptist Church, Stephenville, Texas

Michael Taylor, pastor, First Baptist Church, Ponca City, Okla.

John Turner, pastor, First Baptist Church, Galveston, Texas

Robert Wilson, director of missions, Enon Baptist Association, Ardmore, Okla.

Jim Wolfe, pastor, Ridge Avenue Baptist Church, West Monroe, La.

Tony Wolfe, director of pastor/church relations, Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, Grapevine, Texas