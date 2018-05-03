EC search committee now accepting nominations

Nominations are being accepted for president of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) Executive Committee, search committee chairman Steve Swofford announced May 2.



Swofford, pastor of First Baptist Church in Rockwall, Texas, said in a statement to Baptist Press:



“On behalf of the Executive Committee presidential search committee, I want to announce that we are accepting nominations for the next SBC Executive Committee president by email at ECPresidentSearch@SBC.net.



“Following our election on April 17, the search team pledged to devote its first week to a time of focused prayer. Then last week, on April 24, I sent a letter to the Executive Committee members, SBC entity presidents, executive director of Woman’s Missionary Union and state Baptist Convention executive directors asking them to share with us what they consider to be the five most important characteristics of the next President. We also asked them to pray for us as we seek to find the man God already has in mind for this strategic position.



“We have received many prayerful and insightful responses that will help guide us as we take the next step in our search process. We also received many assurances of prayer. We are grateful for countless others who also are praying for us as we conduct this search.”



In addition to Swofford, the six-member search committee includes Joe Knott, an attorney from Raleigh, N.C.; Adron Robinson, pastor of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Country Club Hills, Ill.; Stephen Rummage, Executive Committee chairman and pastor of Bell Shoals Baptist Church in Brandon, Fla.; Rolland Slade, pastor of Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon, Calif.; and Carol Yarber, a retired medical administrator from Athens, Texas.



The search committee was elected during a special meeting of the Executive Committee April 17 in Nashville to begin the process of selecting a successor to Frank S. Page, who announced his departure March 27. See related story.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Compiled by Baptist Press senior editor Art Toalston.)

