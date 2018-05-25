Evangelism professor Alvin Reid resigns at Southeastern

Alvin Reid has resigned from the faculty of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS), citing “personal and spiritual issues.”



Reid, 59, SEBTS senior professor of evangelism and student ministry, stated on his website Monday, May 21, “I have resigned from teaching and public ministry to address personal and spiritual issues in my life. Please pray for me and my family. For now and the foreseeable future, to respect my family, I do not intend to say anything else publicly about this.”

Alvin Reid



Reid, who joined SEBTS’s faculty in 1995, resigned on May 18, according to a seminary spokesperson, who told Baptist Press, “Beyond that, our institutional policy dictates that all personnel matters are confidential.”



Reid held the Bailey Smith Chair of Evangelism at the seminary in Wake Forest, N.C., in the Raleigh-Durham area. He also has resigned as pastor of the young professionals ministry at Richland Creek Community Church in Wake Forest.



Reid’s website previously had stated he had spoken at more than 2,000 churches, colleges, conferences and events.



His involvement with The Gospel Coalition and the youth program Student Leadership University has been deleted from their websites. Reid’s involvement with the Desiring God ministry led by John Piper and Ligonier Ministries is still listed on those websites.



Before teaching at SEBTS, Reid taught at Houston Baptist University from 1992-1995 and had served as director of evangelism and stewardship for the State Convention of Baptists in Indiana.



He is the author of more than 20 books, including Sharing Jesus Without Freaking Out and As You Go: Creating a Missional Culture of Gospel-Centered Students.



Reid holds master of divinity and doctor of philosophy degrees from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, and an undergraduate degree from Samford University in Alabama.



Reid and his wife Michelle have two married children and one grandchild, according to a Google search.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Compiled by Baptist Press senior editor Art Toalston, with reporting by BP general assignment writer/editor Diana Chandler.)

