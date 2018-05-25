Karen Swallow Prior hit by bus while walking in Nashville

Noted author and speaker Karen Swallow Prior was hospitalized in surgery May 24 after being hit by a bus while walking in downtown Nashville May 23.



“I’ve been in a serious accident in Nashville. Being admitted to the hospital,” she tweeted at 9:45 a.m. May 23. “I will be OK but am unable to respond to messages. Prayers appreciated.”

Karen Swallow Prior



The Liberty University English professor is a research fellow for the Southern Baptist Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC), but was in Nashville for work unrelated to the commission. Many details of the accident were not available, but according to tweets by friends and family, she suffered multiple fractures and a collapsed lung.



Trillia Newbell, ERLC director of community outreach, told Baptist Press that Prior was in good spirits during a hospital visit on the day of the accident.



“She’s in good spirits and the Lord is caring for her,” Newbell said. “She was able to talk and she was totally conscious. We are all praying for her, praying for a quick recovery. It has been encouraging to see the outpouring of love and support for a dear sister, whom we hope recovers quickly.”



Prior’s husband tweeted of her surgery this morning.



“She is marginally better this (a.m.) and headed to surgery,” he wrote. “Thanks to all for prayers and support. Karen has asked me to respond to many of you with her thanks.”



ERLC President Russell Moore also requested prayers for Prior.



“Maria just got home from all day at the hospital with @KSPrior,” Moore wrote of his wife Maria last night. “We are grateful to God that Karen was not killed. Please keep praying for her!”



Noted Bible teacher Beth Moore tweeted hours after the accident: “We could have lost one of our fiercest, most loving, most articulate warriors today. Thank God for protecting @KSPrior.”



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Compiled by Baptist Press senior editor Art Toalston, with reporting by BP general assignment writer/editor Diana Chandler.)

