LifeWay named one of America’s top employers for 2nd year

LifeWay Christian Resources is ranked as one of the top 500 midsize employers in the U.S. by Forbes magazine for a second consecutive year.



LifeWay landed at No. 196 on the “America’s Best Midsize Employers” list. The Christian publishing house and retail organization drew high marks from its employees. To determine the ranking, Forbes looks at how likely workers are to recommend their employer to someone else and how they feel about the other employers in their industry.



LifeWay President and CEO Thom S. Rainer said it was an honor to be recognized for a second year and shared his appreciation for LifeWay employees. “To be recognized by Forbes based on employee feedback is especially meaningful,” he said.



“This is a reflection of our employees’ commitment to LifeWay’s mission – providing ‘biblical solutions for life,’” Rainer said, emphasizing the organization’s vision statement.



“We have an incredible employee team that strives to make a difference, wanting to produce resources that shape people’s lives with the life-changing truth of the gospel,” he continued. “There is no place I’d rather serve.”



Founded in 1891, LifeWay Christian Resources is one of the world’s largest providers of Christian products and services, including Bibles, books, Bible studies, church supplies and other Christian resources. The Nashville-based company owns and operates more than 170 LifeWay Christian Stores across the nation. LifeWay has 5,000 employees.



“It’s great to be a part of an organization that embraces servant leadership and excellence in business management,” said Connia Nelson, LifeWay’s vice president of Human Resources. “When you ask employees why they work at LifeWay, a common response is, ‘I can use my skills, live my faith and love my work here.’ This is a key differentiator for our organization.



“LifeWay is a great place to work where faith and job skills are welcome.”



The companies on the Forbes lists of best midsize and large employers were chosen based on an independent survey conducted by online statistics provider Statista from a sample of 30,000 U.S. workers employed by large or midsize firms or institutions. The survey was conducted on companies from all industry sectors employing more than 1,000 workers in the U.S. Midsize firms are those with 1,000-5,000 employees.



To see the full list of America’s Best Employers, visit Forbes.com.



