Moss accepts Missouri Baptist disaster relief position

North Carolina’s Baptists on Mission, also known as North Carolina Baptist Men (NCBM), announced today (May 22) that Gaylon Moss, disaster relief director, has accepted a similar position with the Missouri Baptist Convention. Moss will make the transition July 1, after serving in his current role for nearly 20 years.

N.C. Baptist photo

Gaylon Moss



“Gaylon has been a tremendous disaster relief director for North Carolina and he will be greatly missed,” Richard Brunson, director of NCBM, said in a press release. “I told Gaylon that it will be very hard to replace him, but I am so excited that God has led him to this opportunity and Gaylon has been willing to go where God has led him. Gaylon has done so much for us. He is a person of great ability, vision and integrity. I am so thankful and proud of him. My main thought since Gaylon told me that he would be leaving has been, ‘the Lord gives and the Lord takes away, blessed be the name of the Lord’ (Job 1:21). Please pray for Gaylon and his family in their move and for us as we seek the Lord’s leading in finding the new NC Disaster Relief Director.”



Moss said, “I am very thankful for the opportunity to serve the Lord and others through NCBM/Baptists on Mission as the Disaster Relief Director. The NCBM Disaster Relief volunteers are a terrific team to work with and have some of their best days ahead of them.”



The NCBM announcement said a search committee would be established to fill the vacancy.