N.C. communicators take home top video, news writing awards

Three men were awarded grand prizes for communication work April 20 during a banquet in Alexandria, Va.



Blake Ragsdale and Randy Durham won the M.E. Dodd Memorial Award for Exceptional Achievement in Radio, Television, Film and Video for their “SAVED” entry for the Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina and Credence Pictures.

Contributed photo

Blake Ragsdale took his daughter, Madelyn, to the Baptist Communicators Association banquet April 20. He and Randy Durham won the M.E. Dodd Memorial Award for Exceptional Achievement in Radio, Television, Film and Video for “SAVED,” a promotional piece for the Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina.



“Receiving the M.E. Dodd Memorial Award for SAVED is an incredible honor,” said Ragsdale, director of communications for the Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina (BCH). SAVED was used to promote the 2017 BCH offering. “It was clear from the first day of production that this was going to be a special video. You could see God working in every phase of the project especially with how he brought the right people together to make the video possible.



“My hope is that SAVED has honored the Lord and how He is working in the lives of the boys and girls Baptist Children’s Homes serves. God has also given me the privilege of working alongside filmmaker Randy Durham who masterfully brings these stories to life.”



Durham is president of Credence Pictures, where he also is a producer and editor.



The Biblical Recorder’s Seth Brown won the Frank Burkhalter Award for Exceptional Achievement in Religious Newswriting for a series of articles titled “Baptists serve Bangkok’s ‘Little Lahore.’”



These prizes were part of the 54th annual Wilmer C. Fields Awards presented during the 64th annual Baptist Communicators Association (BCA) Workshop.



The SAVED video (more than three minutes) by Ragsdale and Durham took first prize in the Audio-Visual (AV) Communications Video category or promotions more than three minutes long. In the AV category, Maria Estes of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS) placed second for “Go: Bringing Hope to Hurting Children” for an editorial feature less than three minutes in the video (including podcast) entry.



Carol Layton, administrative and communications manager for North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry (NCBAM), placed second for “Merry Christmas from North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry!” in the Other category.



Brown’s Bangkok pieces placed first in series or package for news. The series printed in two August 2017 issues and the Sept. 9 edition of the Recorder.



Layton also won first in feature writing for an article less than 750 words for “Pressing On!” In the overall publication category, Layton won a second place award – “Prayer Changes Things” in the promotion and advertising area – and two third place prizes – “Wise Up!” in the promotion and advertising category, and “To God Be the Glory!” in the other category.



BCH’s Michael C. Blackwell and Jim Edminson placed second in the book category for 101 Faces: Behind Every Face is a Story.



In the design category, SEBTS won third place in the magazine entry. The Great Commission Magazine of the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary – Fall 2017 was designed by Ryan Thomas, Jenna Anderson and Estes.



Also in the design category, the Biblical Recorder won three prizes: second place for newspaper front page for its Jan. 14, 2017, front “Sanctity of Life”; under the publications heading for state Baptist newspapers, the Recorder placed third; and in the overall print publication category for Baptist newspapers, the Recorder came in third.



The BCA is a professional organization for Baptists in various fields of communications.

