NAMB to inform, mobilize pastors & churches at SBC

Pastors, messengers and other attendees at this year’s Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) annual meeting in Dallas will have multiple opportunities to learn about ways to better engage their churches with mission efforts both locally and throughout North America.

BP file photo by Marc Ira Hooks

Las Vegas church planter Vance Pittman, right, encourages pastors toward evangelism and to be disciple-making churches during the 2017 North American Mission Board (NAMB) Send Luncheon in Phoenix. Also on the panel, left to right, are NAMB President Kevin Ezell and pastors Greg Laurie and James Merritt.



“We never stop seeking out ways to help Southern Baptists get the hope of the gospel out to North America,” said Kevin Ezell, North American Mission Board (NAMB) president. “Through the Send Network, our church planting network, and Send Relief compassion ministries, we hope to equip churches to reach both their communities and all of North America.”



NAMB’s efforts in Dallas begin with its Crossover 2018 evangelism initiative in partnership with Harvest America. The Southern Baptists of Texas Convention and Baptist General Convention of Texas, local associations and churches will be mobilizing for the event as well. The weekend outreach culminates with a citywide Crossover Harvest Crusade on Sunday night, June 10, at AT&T Stadium where Greg Laurie will present the gospel. Thousands of Texas residents are expected to attend.



NAMB’s Send Luncheon for pastors will take place at noon Monday, June 11, at the Omni Hotel during the SBC Pastors’ Conference. The luncheon will include a special presentation celebrating the numerous ways pastors serve and contribute to the Kingdom and mission of God. Tickets are free but guests are required to register in advance at NAMB.net/sendluncheon.



For NAMB’s presentation to the messengers during the June 12-13 annual meeting, Ezell will highlight NAMB’s two primary ministry areas: Send Network and Send Relief, underscoring ways pastors and churches can help restore communities that are hurting and fractured.



In the exhibit hall, NAMB missionaries representing Send Network and Send Relief will be on hand to visit with and help mobilize pastors and churches. Messengers attending the annual meeting also will have the opportunity to take the Gospel Conversation Challenge at the exhibit and involve their churches in the evangelism emphasis.



NAMB leaders and missionaries also will join panel discussions and conversations at the Cooperative Program stage.



In partnership with the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission and the International Mission Board, NAMB will participate in hosting the Global Hunger Run. Visit globalhungerrelief.com/run to sign up for notifications about the race.



A reception for SBC-endorsed chaplains is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Monday, June 11, in Room D175, Level 1, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. The guest speaker will be Don Whitney, author, speaker and professor at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Brandon Elrod writes for the North American Mission Board.)

