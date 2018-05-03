National CP 4.45 percent ahead of projection

Year-to-date contributions to Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) national and international missions and ministries received by the SBC Executive Committee are 4.45 percent above the year-to-date budgeted projection. And they are 1.85 percent above contributions received during the same time frame last year, according to a news release from D. August Boto, SBC Executive Committee interim president and executive vice president for convention policy.



The total includes receipts from state conventions and fellowships, churches and individuals for distribution according to the 2017-18 SBC Cooperative Program (CP) Allocation Budget.



As of April 30, gifts received by the Executive Committee (EC) for distribution through the CP Allocation Budget through the first seven months of the convention’s fiscal year totaled $116,986,524.22. This total is $4,986,524.22 above the $112 million year-to-date budgeted amount to support SBC ministries globally and across North America and is $2,123,411.63 more than the $114,863,112.59 received through the end of April 2017.



Designated giving of $132,843,142.96 for the same year-to-date period is 2.02 percent, or $2,633,697.53, above gifts of $130,209,445.43 received at this point last year. This total includes only those gifts received and distributed by the EC and does not reflect designated gifts contributed directly to SBC entities.



April’s CP allocation receipts for SBC work totaled $16,279,697.59. Designated gifts received last month, meanwhile, amounted to $14,987,191.77.



The convention-adopted budget is distributed 50.41 percent to international missions through the International Mission Board (IMB), 22.79 percent to North American missions through the North American Mission Board, 22.16 percent to theological education through the convention’s six seminaries, 2.99 percent to the SBC operating budget, and 1.65 percent to the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission. GuideStone Financial Resources and LifeWay Christian Resources are self-sustaining and do not receive CP funding.



According to the budget adopted by the SBC at its June 2017 annual meeting in Phoenix, Ariz., if the convention exceeds its annual budget goal of $192 million dollars, IMB’s share will go to 53.4 percent of any overage in CP allocation budget receipts. Other ministry entities of the SBC will receive their adopted percentage amounts and the SBC Executive Committee and operating budget’s portion will be reduced to 0.0 percent of any overage.



The Cooperative Program is a unified program of giving through which a local church is able to contribute to the various ministries of its state or regional Baptist convention and to the various missions and ministries of the SBC with each contribution. State and regional Baptist conventions retain a portion of church contributions to the Cooperative Program to support work in their respective areas and forward a percentage to SBC national and international causes. The percentage of distribution from the states is at the discretion of the messengers of each state convention through the adoption of the state convention’s annual budget. The totals in this release reflect only the SBC portion of CP receipts.



CP allocation budget receipts received by the EC are reported monthly to the executives of the entities of the convention, to the state offices, to the denominational papers and are posted online at cpmissions.net/CPReports.



The end-of-month total represents money received by the EC by the close of the last business day of each month. Month-to-month swings reflect a number of factors, including the number of Sundays in a given month, the day of the month churches forward their CP contributions to their state conventions and the timing of when state conventions forward the national portion of their CP contributions to the EC.

