SBC evangelism task force finalizes recommendations

With hopes of catalyzing “a fresh wave of evangelistic passion,” the Southern Baptist Convention’s (SBC) evangelism task force has finalized its recommendations to the convention and will release them a week before the SBC annual meeting in Dallas.

Photo by Adam Covington

The SBC’s evangelism task force unanimously adopted its recommendations to the convention during a May 14-15 meeting at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.



The task force, appointed last June by SBC President Steve Gaines, held its third and final meeting May 14-15 at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (SWBTS) in Fort Worth, Texas. In addition to adopting its recommendations unanimously, the 19-member group elected The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (SBTS) administrator Adam Greenway as vice chairman. SWBTS President Paige Patterson is chairman.



“We finalized several affirmations and denials regarding biblical evangelism that we believe will be readily embraced and adopted by the messengers of the SBC at our upcoming meeting in Dallas,” Gaines, pastor of Memphis-area Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tenn., told Baptist Press (BP) in written comments. “We also set forth several recommendations that relate to Southern Baptists on multiple levels. We believe these will strengthen and enhance our evangelistic efforts as we move forward to reach our world with the [g]ospel of Jesus Christ.”



Greenway, dean of SBTS’s Billy Graham School of Missions, Evangelism and Ministry, said the meeting “was characterized by constructive conversations about our report and recommendations.”



“The evangelization of the world remains our top priority as a convention of churches, and the prayer of all of us serving on this task force is that God will use our efforts to help bring us together by renewing our passion for and increasing our effectiveness in bringing people to Christ,” Greenway told BP in written comments.



Task force member Doug Munton said he is “encouraged by the brothers on the evangelism task force. They love the Lord, the SBC and the [g]ospel. It is my prayer that we see renewed passion for evangelism and the work of the Great Commission.”



The task force “has worked hard and prayed hard,” Munton, pastor of First Baptist Church in O’Fallon, Ill., told BP in written comments. “We know that we need a fresh wave of evangelistic passion, but we also need the presence and power of God. We won’t get it all right, being imperfect members of an imperfect convention in an imperfect world. We do pray we bring encouragement to the SBC to refocus our attention and energy on reaching the lost with the [g]ospel.”



The task force is scheduled to report Wednesday morning, June 13, at the SBC annual meeting.



Gaines thanked Southern Baptists for their prayers on behalf of the task force and requested continued prayer “for the SBC as we renew our commitment to take the [g]ospel to all people everywhere.”



