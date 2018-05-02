SBC travel scholarships available to small church pastors

Pastors of smaller membership churches are eligible for help with expenses for attending the Southern Baptist Convention’s (SBC) annual meeting by applying through the Caskey Center for Church Excellence at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (NOBTS).



Surplus funds from last year’s Pastors’ Conference costs were placed in reserve by the conference’s officers and designated for convention travel scholarships for smaller membership pastors, with NOBTS’ Caskey Center designated to distribute the funds.



Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each will be awarded to qualified applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. Funds must be used for flight, hotel, mileage, rental car, meals, books and resources or other convention-related expenses. If awarded, the $1,000 check will be mailed directly to the church with a letter designating the funds for the pastor’s convention expenses.



Pastors of congregations with less than 150 in average attendance and whose churches are unable or unwilling to fund convention expenses may apply.



Applicants will be asked a series of questions to determine eligibility. Personal contact information as well as church contact information will be required. By applying, applicants agree to use the funds to attend all four SBC Pastors’ Conference sessions June 10-11 as well as all of the SBC annual meeting sessions June 12-13.



Last year, 61 scholarships of $1,000 were provided from funding generated by the Pastors’ Conference, with $24,000 from its budget overage set aside for scholarships this year.



“The Southern Baptist Convention has always been comprised primarily of smaller membership churches,” said Jeffrey C. Farmer, associate director of the Caskey Center. “These faithful Christ-followers serve at the crossroads of America, proclaiming the gospel and loving their neighbors. We are honored to be able to provide this resource so that many who have never attended the Pastors’ Conference and convention can participate in our denomination’s annual meeting.”



To apply or for information, go to nobts.news/ConferenceScholarship.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Compiled by Baptist Press senior editor Art Toalston, with reporting by New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary’s public relations staff.)

