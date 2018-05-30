SWBTS: Patterson stripped of emeritus title, benefits

The executive committee of the board of trustees for Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary announced their decision tonight (May 30) to terminate President Emeritus Paige Patterson after meeting to discuss how he handled allegations of sexual assault against a student while he was president of another school.



The committee decided unanimously to strip Patterson of his honorary title and compensation immediately. He was transitioned from acting president to president emeritus last week in a controversial, 13-hour meeting of the full trustee board. The committee also rescinded a previous invitation for Patterson and his wife, Dorothy, to reside in the seminary’s Baptist Heritage Center in retirement.



In a statement, trustees said Interim President Jeffrey Bingham “made it clear that SWBTS denounces all abusive behavior, any behavior that enables abuse, any failure to protect the abused and any failure to safeguard those who are vulnerable to abuse.”



Read the full statement below:



During the May 30, 2018, Executive Committee meeting of the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (SWBTS) Board of Trustees, new information confirmed this morning was presented regarding the handling of an allegation of sexual abuse against a student during Dr. Paige Patterson’s presidency at another institution and resulting issues connected with statements to the Board of Trustees that are inconsistent with SWBTS’s biblically informed core values.



Deeming the information demanded immediate action and could not be deferred to a regular meeting of the Board, based on the details presented, the Executive Committee unanimously resolved to terminate Dr. Paige Patterson, effective immediately, removing all the benefits, rights and privileges provided by the May 22-23 board meeting, including the title of President Emeritus, the invitation to reside at the Baptist Heritage Center as theologian-in-residence and ongoing compensation.



Under the leadership of Interim President Dr. Jeffrey Bingham, SWBTS remains committed to its calling to assist the churches of the Southern Baptist Convention by biblically educating God-called men and women for ministries that fulfill the Great Commission and glorify God.



Further, the Seminary stands against all forms of abuse and grieves for individuals wounded by abuse. Today, Dr. Bingham made it clear that SWBTS denounces all abusive behavior, any behavior that enables abuse, any failure to protect the abused and any failure to safeguard those who are vulnerable to abuse. Additionally, Dr. Bingham called for the SWBTS community to join the Body of Christ in praying for healing for all individuals affected by abuse.



This story is developing.