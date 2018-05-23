SWBTS trustee meeting stretches into early morning

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary's (SWBTS) board of trustees convened May 22 at 1:30 p.m. on the school's campus in Fort Worth, Texas, to discuss and deliberate controversy that has engulfed SWBTS President Paige Patterson. As the meeting extended into the early morning hours of May 23, more than 12 hours later, no information had been released about the board's actions or positions.



This story will be updated as soon as news is available.



Patterson came under fire last month when video and audio clips surfaced online that featured him recounting controversial advice he gave to a woman about domestic violence and making comments about a teenage girl’s physical attractiveness in a sermon.



Several Southern Baptist leaders responded with public statements at the time about domestic violence and the dignity of women, including SBC President Steve Gaines and well-known Bible teacher Beth Moore. An open letter from Southern Baptist women, which objected to Patterson being “allowed to continue in leadership,” garnered more than 3,000 signatures online. Patterson later apologized for his remarks, which he described as “obviously hurtful to women in several possible ways.”



New information came to light May 22 as trustees entered their meeting that Patterson had advised a female seminary student in 2003 not to report an alleged rape to law enforcement officials, according to The Washington Post. The instance took place while Patterson was president of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS) in Wake Forest, N.C., and involved SEBTS students. He became president of SWBTS later that year.



The Southern Baptist Texan reported earlier this year about SWBTS plans for Patterson and his wife, Dorothy, to live on campus in a presidential apartment upon his retirement. The residence is under construction as part of the school’s Baptist Heritage Center, where Patterson is expected to remain as scholar-in-residence until physically unable. It is unclear at this time whether those plans are under review.



Patterson was a key figure in the Southern Baptist Convention’s “Conservative Resurgence,” a transitional period in the 1980s and ‘90s that featured widespread debate and institutional turmoil among Southern Baptist entities over theological topics such as divine revelation and gender roles in the church. Many Southern Baptists revere Patterson for his efforts in steering the denomination in a more conservative direction.