Second global hunger run set for Dallas

Messengers and others attending the 2018 Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) Annual Meeting in Dallas will have the opportunity to participate in the second Global Hunger Relief (GHR) Run to help feed the hungry.

BP file photo by Madison Hyleman

Two hundred people ran in a 5K to benefit Global Hunger Relief in conjunction with the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting at the Phoenix Convention Center in June 2017. The event, sponsored by several Southern Baptist entities, raised $4,000 to provide food to hurting people around the world.



A coalition of Southern Baptist organizations is sponsoring the run June 13, the second day of this year’s annual meeting. All registration fees for the event – which includes a 5K race and a one-mile fun run – will be used to feed the hungry in the United States and throughout the world. Last year, 200 runners and volunteers took part in the inaugural GHR Run in Phoenix and raised more than $5,000.



GHR is a partnership of seven Southern Baptist entities that collaborate to address hunger needs in the world. The Cooperative Program’s support of SBC entities enables 100 percent of the gifts received by GHR to be used in hunger projects carried out by Southern Baptist missionaries and partners. Many churches give attention to the work of GHR, formerly known as the World Hunger Fund, on Global Hunger Sunday in October each year.



“Global Hunger Relief funds are in many ways the lifeline for Southern Baptist hunger projects around the world,” said Jeff Palmer, chief executive officer of Baptist Global Response (BGR) and a 2017 race entrant. “Through our mission agencies, churches and local Baptist partners, we already have a ready reserve of implementing partners to help respond to hunger needs when and wherever they occur.”



The GHR national partners are BGR, the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC), SBC Executive Committee, International Mission Board (IMB), LifeWay Christian Resources, North American Mission Board (NAMB) and Woman’s Missionary Union. They seek to keep Southern Baptists aware of the international hunger situation and to alleviate hunger through feeding programs in this country and around the world.



ERLC President Russell Moore said the GHR Run “is an illustration of the partnership that exists among the entities of the Southern Baptist Convention, working together to equip our brothers and sisters in the spread of the gospel around the world. Lives will be saved and needs will be met because of those who participate in the run and take the message of Global Hunger Relief back to their churches.”



Jim Richards, executive director of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention (SBTC) and a race participant last year, said, “As we welcome our Southern Baptist family to the great state of Texas for the annual meeting, the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention is looking forward to supporting the 2018 Global Hunger Relief Run.”



The sponsors of the GHR Run consist not only of BGR, the ERLC, IMB, NAMB and LifeWay, but the SBTC, GuideStone Financial Resources, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Southern Baptist Foundation, Baptist General Convention of Texas and Arizona Southern Baptist Convention.



Eighty percent of GHR funds are used overseas through the work of IMB and BGR. NAMB distributes the other 20 percent of the money with the supervisory help of the Baptist state conventions.



Transportation will be provided for GHR Run participants from the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center to Trinity Skyline Trail, the site of the 5K race and fun run. Winners in a variety of categories will be honored later on the day of the race.



Online registration and more information are available at globalhungerrelief.com/run.



Further information about GHR is available at globalhungerrelief.com.



