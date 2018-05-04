Seminaries’ alumni & friends to gather in Dallas

Alumni and friends of Southern Baptists’ six seminaries will gather Wednesday, June 13, in Dallas to hear updates from the campuses and renew friendships with classmates and seminary faculty and staff.



The noontime luncheons will be held in conjunction with the June 12-13 annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.



A list of the seminaries’ plans follows:



GATEWAY

Gateway Seminary will host its annual alumni and friends luncheon after the morning session of the SBC annual meeting on Wednesday, June 13, in Ballroom D4, Level 3, of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. President Jeff Iorg will report on the new programs at Gateway Seminary, including the Chinese-English Bilingual Program, the Women’s Network and the Jonathan Edwards Center. In addition, the seminary’s distinguished alumni award winners will be presented. Tickets are $10 each. Seating is limited and can be reserved at sbcgateway.eventbrite.com.



MIDWESTERN

Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Spurgeon College will welcome alumni and friends to its annual luncheon on June 13 from noon-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, in the Omni Hotel’s ballrooms F/G on Level 3. President Jason Allen will report on what God is doing in and through Midwestern, including updates on the Mathena Student Center, Spurgeon College and the announcement of this year’s Alumnus of the Year. During the luncheon, Allen also will host a panel of Midwestern faculty members Jason Duesing, Andreas Köstenberger, Owen Strachan and Matthew Barrett discussing the topic “Theology for the Church.” For registration information, visit mbts.edu/sbclunch. Early bird tickets are $15 through June 8.



NEW ORLEANS

New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary’s (NOBTS) luncheon for alumni and friends will be held after the SBC annual meeting’s morning session Wednesday, June 13, in Ballrooms C3-4, Level 2, of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. NOBTS President Chuck Kelley will relay an update on the seminary’s 100th anniversary celebration and on new developments and initiatives at NOBTS. The distinguished alumni recipients for 2018 will be recognized and national alumni officers will be elected. Tickets are $20 per person if purchased by midnight June 1 (the last day of online sales). To purchase a ticket before the convention, send a check payable to NOBTS to New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, Attn: Alumni Relations, 3939 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70126. Or, tickets are available online at nobts.edu/alumni. Tickets will not be mailed; all luncheon tickets may be picked up at the NOBTS booth in the SBC exhibit hall. Tickets also may be purchased during the convention at the exhibit booth for $25.



SOUTHEASTERN

Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS) will host this year’s alumni and friends luncheon on Wednesday, June 13, following the morning session of the SBC annual meeting. Attendees will hear updates of how biblically-grounded theology fueled by the Great Commission has shaped the seminary’s identity in the past and will continue to do so in the future. At the event the Omni Dallas Hotel (Ballrooms C-E) near the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, attendees will enjoy worship by Shane and Shane and messages from SEBTS President Danny Akin and two alumni, J.D. Greear and Matt Carter. Greear is the lead pastor of The Summit Church in Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Matt Carter is the pastor of preaching and vision at The Austin Stone Community Church in Austin, Texas. Admission is $15 per person, and space is limited. Email mard@sebts.edu or visit sebts.edu/sbc18 for more information.



SOUTHERN

The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary will welcome alumni and friends for its annual luncheon at noon Wednesday, June 13, in the Trinity Ballroom of the Omni Dallas Hotel after the annual meeting’s morning session. The luncheon is a yearly highlight for the seminary, as friends and alumni from around the world will fellowship, celebrate God’s faithfulness and hear from President R. Albert Mohler Jr. Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase on Southern Seminary’s website at sbts.edu/sbc and at the seminary’s booth in the SBC exhibit hall.



SOUTHWESTERN

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary’s (SWBTS) national alumni and friends luncheon on Wednesday, June 13, will be in the Omni Hotel’s ballrooms A/B/H, following the morning session of the annual meeting. President Paige Patterson will present the seminary’s annual report and the 2018 distinguished alumnus awards to Ken Whitten, senior pastor of Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz, Fla., and Terri Stovall, dean of women’s programs at SWBTS. Tickets may be purchased for $10 per person online at swbts.edu/sbclunch or by calling 1-877-GO SWBTS (467-9287). Tickets also will be available during the SBC annual meeting at SWBT’s booth in the exhibit hall.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Compiled from reports by the communications offices of the SBC’s six seminaries.)

