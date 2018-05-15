Tellers named for 2018 SBC in Dallas

Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) President Steve Gaines has named tellers for the SBC 2018 annual meeting June 12-13 in Dallas.



John Herring, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Prosper, Texas, will chair the tellers.



Also appointed as tellers are:

Jay Adkins, pastor, First Baptist Church, Westwego, La.

Nathan Butler, director of missions, Smoky Hill Baptist Association, Concordia, Kan.

Daphiney Caganap, layperson, New Seasons Church, Spring Valley, Calif.

Seneca Calhoun, layperson, North Garland Baptist Fellowship, Richardson, Texas

Johnny Derouen, senior pastor, First Baptist Church, Muskogee, Okla.

Jason Gray, lead pastor, Redeemer Church, Abilene, Texas

Patrick Latham, senior pastor, First Baptist Church, Lawton, Okla.

Chad Leutwyler, senior pastor, First Baptist Church, Leonard, Texas

Chris Liebrum, director, Office of Cooperative Program Ministry, Baptist General Convention of Texas, Dallas

Mike Manning, pastor, First Baptist Church, White Hall, Ark.

Leslie Manning, layperson, First Baptist Church, White Hall, Ark.

Rod Minor, senior pastor, Anderson Mill Baptist Church, Austin, Texas

Charles Moore, senior pastor, First Baptist Church, Paducah, Ky.

Rusty Mott, pastor, Cornerstone Baptist Church, Kountze, Texas

Joe Nogalski, pastor, Memorial Baptist Church, New Haven, Mo.

Joyce Nogalski, layperson, Memorial Baptist Church, New Haven, Mo.

Cary Perin, lead pastor, City View Church, Alvin, Texas

Tommy Reed, pastor, Fitzpatrick Baptist Church, Prestonburg, Ky.

JC Rico, field ministry strategist (part-time), Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, Grapevine, Texas

Jacob Speight, layperson, First Baptist Church, Waskom, Texas

James Swain, equipping team leader, Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City

Brad Walker, pastor, Beinsburg Baptist Church, Benton, Ky.

Jeanetta West, layperson, North Garland Baptist Fellowship, Garland, Texas

Gregg Zachary, senior associate pastor, Mobberly Baptist Church, Longview, Texas

