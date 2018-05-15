Tellers named for 2018 SBC in Dallas

Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) President Steve Gaines has named tellers for the SBC 2018 annual meeting June 12-13 in Dallas.
John Herring, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Prosper, Texas, will chair the tellers.
Also appointed as tellers are:
- Jay Adkins, pastor, First Baptist Church, Westwego, La.
- Nathan Butler, director of missions, Smoky Hill Baptist Association, Concordia, Kan.
- Daphiney Caganap, layperson, New Seasons Church, Spring Valley, Calif.
- Seneca Calhoun, layperson, North Garland Baptist Fellowship, Richardson, Texas
- Johnny Derouen, senior pastor, First Baptist Church, Muskogee, Okla.
- Jason Gray, lead pastor, Redeemer Church, Abilene, Texas
- Patrick Latham, senior pastor, First Baptist Church, Lawton, Okla.
- Chad Leutwyler, senior pastor, First Baptist Church, Leonard, Texas
- Chris Liebrum, director, Office of Cooperative Program Ministry, Baptist General Convention of Texas, Dallas
- Mike Manning, pastor, First Baptist Church, White Hall, Ark.
- Leslie Manning, layperson, First Baptist Church, White Hall, Ark.
- Rod Minor, senior pastor, Anderson Mill Baptist Church, Austin, Texas
- Charles Moore, senior pastor, First Baptist Church, Paducah, Ky.
- Rusty Mott, pastor, Cornerstone Baptist Church, Kountze, Texas
- Joe Nogalski, pastor, Memorial Baptist Church, New Haven, Mo.
- Joyce Nogalski, layperson, Memorial Baptist Church, New Haven, Mo.
- Cary Perin, lead pastor, City View Church, Alvin, Texas
- Tommy Reed, pastor, Fitzpatrick Baptist Church, Prestonburg, Ky.
- JC Rico, field ministry strategist (part-time), Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, Grapevine, Texas
- Jacob Speight, layperson, First Baptist Church, Waskom, Texas
- James Swain, equipping team leader, Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City
- Brad Walker, pastor, Beinsburg Baptist Church, Benton, Ky.
- Jeanetta West, layperson, North Garland Baptist Fellowship, Garland, Texas
- Gregg Zachary, senior associate pastor, Mobberly Baptist Church, Longview, Texas