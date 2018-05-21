Trennis Henderson to be WMU correspondent

Trennis Henderson, vice president for communications at Ouachita Baptist University since 2008, has accepted a new ministry role with national Woman’s Missionary Union (WMU) as WMU’s national correspondent.



Trennis and Pam Henderson

His wife Pam will be involved in related administrative and production services in the WMU initiative, which begins Aug. 1.



Henderson, who has extensive experience in the field of Christian journalism, previously served as editor of the Kentucky Baptist Western Recorder and the Arkansas Baptist News as well as managing editor of the Missouri Baptist Word & Way.



He also has served as president of both the Association of State Baptist Papers (now Association of State Baptist Publications) and Baptist Communicators Association. He holds a master’s degree in religious education from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and an undergraduate degree from the College of the Ozarks.



Sandy Wisdom-Martin, executive director of national WMU, noted, “God continues to transform lives daily through WMU as preschoolers through adults learn about and pray for missions as well as personally serve others and support missions efforts. This transformation takes place as believers grow in their faith and recognize opportunities for sharing the love of Christ. As they share their faith and minister to those in need, broken lives are restored as people respond to the Gospel.”



Partnering with the Hendersons to travel around the country will be an effective way to capture these stories that will inspire and inform Southern Baptists, Wisdom-Martin said.



“These compelling stories – of redemption, restoration, recovery, reconciliation and more – unfold day in and day out across the U.S. as people are living life and ministering to others,” she said. “Whether at school, work, sporting events, or out and about in their communities, inspiring stories of faith and hope are all around us. This initiative will help tell those stories.”



Henderson said it has been “an incredible privilege to help communicate Ouachita’s mission and message for the past 10-plus years. My years at Ouachita always will be a cherished part of my personal and professional journey.



“As we look to the future, Pam and I are excited about God’s direction and timing as we pursue this new missions opportunity with WMU,” Henderson said, adding, “One of our primary goals will be to tell stories designed to help younger generations explore God’s call to missions and ministry.”



In their new roles, the Hendersons will travel throughout the nation as he researches, conducts interviews and produces news and feature articles and related content about missions and ministry projects, events and volunteers. Pam Henderson will coordinate logistics for national travel, interviews and production schedules as well as photography and video resources.



As the Hendersons travel, they will report on missions efforts through WMU age-level missions organizations and through such WMU ministries as Christian Women’s Job Corps/Christian Men’s Job Corps, Pure Water, Pure Love and WorldCrafts.



“We are excited to partner with Trennis and Pam to share the impactful stories of ways God is at work and changing lives through WMU missions opportunities and ministries,” said Julie Walters, corporate communications manager for national WMU. “Trennis’ expertise in storytelling through articles, blogs, social media, video, and more, will help inspire a deeper faith and greater missions involvement.”



Ouachita President Ben Sells said Henderson came to Ouachita 10 years ago “as a one-person communications staff. He has led in Ouachita’s efforts to build a professional communications team that provides substantial resources for the university and our constituents.”



While at Ouachita, Henderson has coordinated and supervised communications and marketing efforts in such areas as news and feature writing, advertising, graphic design, media relations, social media, the university website and digital marketing.



Henderson has served as editor of both The Ouachita Circle alumni magazine and Ouachita’s 125th anniversary commemorative book, “Ouachita Voices: Celebrating 125 Years of Academic & Christian Excellence.”



Brooke Zimny, director of communications and marketing, will assume responsibility for supervising the work of the communications office. A 2008 Ouachita graduate, Zimny also holds a master of arts degree in communication from Johns Hopkins University. She has served in Ouachita’s office of communications since 2008.