Acteens celebrates 50 years

In 1981, this Acteens Activators team from South Carolina traveled to the Chimney Rock, N.C., area and served in the campgrounds doing Backyard Bible Clubs and leading recreation.

This year, Woman’s Missionary Union (WMU) celebrates the 50th anniversary of Acteens, the missions education group for girls in grades 7–12.



To kick off the celebration, WMU will bring together former Acteens to reflect on the past and look to the future on Friday, June 7. The event, Acteens for Life, will take place at national WMU headquarters in Birmingham, Ala., prior to the Southern Baptist Convention’s meeting, June 11-12.



The gathering is for all women whose lives have been impacted through Acteens in their teenage years, as well as current and former leaders of Acteens. Participants will gather at 6 p.m. for dinner together and to reminisce about Acteens’ influence on their lives.



Following dinner, a panel will discuss the future of missions discipleship for teen girls and how women can become involved.



Former Acteens are encouraged to join the Crossover evangelism effort in Birmingham on Saturday, June 8, to participate in hands-on missions throughout the area.



Acteens at Olive Branch Baptist Church in Ellabell, Ga., raised more than $650 for the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering for North American Missions with their iced coffee and donut stand.



“This event will be a great time for women who have experienced Acteens to celebrate what they learned as teenagers,” says Heather Keller, the missions consultant for Acteens. “But even more importantly, we will challenge those in attendance to consider how they can help teen girls learn about and participate in missions discipleship today. It’s an exciting time to learn about the Great Commission and share God with His world.”



Tickets for the Acteens for Life event are $30 and include the Friday evening meal, a T-shirt, and a gift from WorldCrafts, the fair-trade division of WMU.



Visit wmu.com/acteensforlife for more information and to register for the event.



