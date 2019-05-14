Currence to be renominated as SBC registration secretary

Don Currence, a Missouri administrative pastor, will be nominated for a third term as Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) registration secretary, his pastor Phillip Burden announced May 13.



Don Currence

“Nobody in the SBC knows the registration process better than Don Currence,” said Burden, pastor of First Baptist Church in Ozark, Mo., where Currence has served on staff 26 years. “Don understands the task before him and will continue to serve our convention with competence and humility.”



Burden said he plans to nominate Currence at the June 11-12 SBC annual meeting in Birmingham, Ala.



Prior to his service as registration secretary, Currence assisted late SBC registration secretary Jim Wells with the registration process for 12 years. Before arriving at First Baptist Ozark, Currence was on staff at churches in Missouri and Louisiana.



In 2018, First Baptist Ozark gave seven percent of its undesignated receipts through the Cooperative Program, the church told Baptist Press. First Baptist’s total mission giving was 16 percent of undesignated receipts. The church’s giving was confirmed by data from the SBC’s Annual Church Profile (ACP) database.



The Cooperative Program is Southern Baptists’ unified program of funding state- and SBC-level ministries.



According to ACP, First Baptist recorded eight baptisms last year, with an average worship attendance of 586.



Currence has been a trustee and state alumni officer for New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and served in various state and associational leadership roles in Missouri and Louisiana.



He earned a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., and a master of church music from New Orleans Seminary.



Currence and his wife Cheta have two daughters.