Honeycutt admits personal, moral failure in resignation

Three Forks and Avery Baptist Associations accepted Garland Honeycutt’s resignation May 14 in an emergency meeting of the executive council.



Contributed file photo

Garland Honeycutt, seen here in this 2018 file photo, has resigned as executive associational missionary of Three Forks Baptist Association and Avery Baptist Association.

“Our hearts are broken for Garland, for his family, and for all of those affected,” said a statement by the council. “We ask you to join us in praying for Garland’s healing, restoration, and continued journey with the Lord. As his brothers and sisters in Christ, let us extend a spirit of gentleness and grace towards him as he begins this undoubtedly difficult season.”



The council’s email said the leadership had “learned of personal and moral failure during his tenure as our executive associational missionary.”



The council expressed thanks for Honeycutt’s leadership and gifting but said it was “unquestionable that Garland’s actions disqualify him from continued leadership at this time.”



Honeycutt’s resignation letter was also released.



“Due to a personal and moral failure, I have brought embarrassment upon myself, my Lord, His Church, and the Kingdom,” Honeycutt said. “In an effort to deal with my failure in a forthright manner, it is my intent to step away from active ministry and deliberately pursue repentance, healing, and restoration. I ask for your prayerful support as I engage in this journey.”



Honeycutt was the youngest associational leader in North Carolina. A representative from the Baptist State Convention (BSC) of North Carolina said Honeycutt had also resigned from service to the BSC’s Committee on Convention Meetings, which was meeting at the convention building in Cary on May 16 in preparation for this year’s annual meeting.



The Three Forks executive council said it is “committed to provide leadership that you trust and will be working on plans to provide for continuity of leadership in the coming weeks.”



They requested prayers as they seek God’s will for the next steps in the process.



The email from the executive council listed Seth Norris, moderator and pastor of Perkinsville Baptist Church in Boone, and Travis Suits, vice moderator and pastor or Laurel Springs Baptist Church in Deep Gap.



Below is Honeycutt’s resignation letter:



May 14, 2019

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,



It is with a heavy heart and great remorse that I tender my resignation as Associational Missionary for the respective Avery and Three Forks Baptist Associations, effectively immediately. Due to a personal and moral failure, I have brought embarrassment upon myself, my Lord, His Church, and the Kingdom. In an effort to deal with my failure in a forthright manner, it is my intent to step away from active ministry and deliberately pursue repentance, healing, and restoration. I ask for your prayerful support as I engage in this journey. Thank you for the honor and the privilege of serving alongside of you in Kingdom work for the past several years. It has been a joy to work with you in the task of encouraging and challenging churches to be on mission for the sake of the Gospel. I thank God for all that we have accomplished together. Please, keep in me in your prayers during the days to come, as I begin this season of transition.



Grace and peace,

Garland H. Honeycutt