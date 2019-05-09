Horn unanimously elected to lead Louisiana Baptists

The Louisiana Baptist Convention (LBC) Executive Board voted unanimously to elect Steve Horn as the 19th executive director of the organization during the entity’s spring meeting at the Tall Timbers Baptist Conference Center in Woodworth May 7.



Louisiana Baptist Convention photo

Louisiana Baptist Convention Executive Board President Waylon Bailey introduces newly elected Executive Director Steve Horn and his wife, Linett.

He was nominated by a search committee composed of board members and led by Waylon Bailey, president of the Executive Board and the senior pastor of the First Baptist Church in Covington. Horn will succeed David Hankins, who retires as executive director June 30.



“I am honored and humbled to be selected to lead Louisiana Baptists in our cooperative efforts at this crucial time,” Horn said. “I want to thank the search committee and entire Executive Board for their confidence in me. I look forward to earning the trust of all Louisiana Baptists. I am ready to go to work listening and learning.



“My prayer for Louisiana is as the apostle Paul said about his people – ‘My heart’s desire and prayer to God concerning them is for their salvation.’”



Bailey told the Baptist Message that “Horn is uniquely qualified and equipped to lead Louisiana Baptists at this time.”



“The search committee feels strongly that God has provided for us a leader ‘for such a time as this,’” he said.



Horn has served as pastor of the First Baptist Church in Lafayette since 2005. Before that, he led three other Louisiana congregations: New Haven Baptist Church, Natalbany; Satsuma Baptist Church, Livingston; and Highland Baptist Church, New Iberia.



The database of the Annual Church Profile (ACP) shows First Lafayette baptized 775 new believers during Horn’s tenure and contributed more than $2.9 million through the Cooperative Program in the last six years.



First Lafayette averages about 1,100 in worship and 1,000 in Sunday school, according to ACP records.



Horn also has served in a number of leadership roles in Louisiana Baptist and Southern Baptist life.



He was president of the LBC (2014-2015) as well as a member of the LBC Executive Board (2006-2011), serving as vice president (2009) and president (2010-2011). Currently, he is a trustee of Louisiana College, having joined that board in 2017.



He is in his second year as a trustee with New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and previously was a member of the SBC Committee on Order of Business (2012-2015). Additionally, Horn served on the Committee on Committees for both the LBC (2012-2013) and the SBC (2009).



