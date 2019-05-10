Iorg notes changing student demographics

Gateway Seminary’s spring enrollment increased 6 percent over spring 2018, President Jeff Iorg reported to trustees during their May 6-7 meeting at the Ontario, Calif., campus.



Photo by Caleb Stallings

Jay Badry, Gateway Seminary director of donor development, right, unveils a bronze statue to be installed at the Ann Iorg Children's Park, named in honor of her 15 years of service with the seminary. President Jeff Iorg stands at the podium.

“This increase continues the steady growth pattern at both the new Ontario campus and in our online programs,” Iorg said.



Student demographic profiles at the seminary are changing, so Gateway continually tracks student needs and adjusts its programs accordingly, Iorg said.



“Our average student is now about 36 years old with more financial pressure than ever before,” he said. “We have more certificate and diploma students and fewer students who have a bachelor’s degree but still want training. All of these factors have to be brought into play as we develop programs to meet the needs of future students.”



Amid unprecedented leadership transition among Southern Baptist entities alongside the challenge of pressing cultural concerns, Gateway Seminary continues to fulfill its mission of shaping leaders who expand God’s Kingdom around the world.



“We try to keep it simple – staying in our lane and shaping leaders – while implementing intentional strategies to accomplish our mission,” Iorg said.



Gateway, he said, has been a forerunner in key areas in which many Southern Baptists are discovering the need to adjust their practices: racial and ethnic diversity, women in leadership and affirming theological breadth.



“We welcome many of the changes taking place in the Southern Baptist Convention and our role as a forerunner on these issues,” he said.



Iorg announced a new partnership project with Baptist state conventions in the western states titled The Call Project.



His popular book Is God Calling Me? will be distributed at every event for college and high school students over the next five years. The seminary also is producing sermon helps and other resources to teach about God’s call as western state conventions include teaching about experiencing God’s call in various ways at their events.



“When pastors ask me, ‘How is enrollment?’ I answer the question and then ask, ‘When is the last time you issued a challenge from your pulpit to those who are called to ministry?’ Many admit neglecting to preach and teach on this issue. Challenging young people to consider God’s call is essential – not only for future seminary enrollment, but more importantly for future churches to have leaders they will need.”



The board approved an $11.75 million budget for 2019-2020, the hiring of David Rathel as associate professor of theology and the promotion of John Shouse to senior professor of Christian theology upon his retirement in July after 33 years of service at Gateway.



Trustees also elected new officers for 2019-2020, including Keith Goeking of Missouri as chairman; Robert White of Georgia as vice chairman; and Gayle Fee of Nevada as secretary.



During a dinner celebration following the board meeting, Ann Iorg was honored for her 15 years of service to the seminary with the naming of a newly constructed children’s park at the student housing complex near the Ontario campus. The Ann Iorg Children’s Park, named by vote of the trustees, will be commemorated with a bronze statue of a mother reading to a child.



Outgoing trustee chairman Larry Felkins of Alabama said the board admires “the volunteer service Ann has provided Gateway over these past 15 years as well as her advocacy for children’s ministry training and her example as a children’s ministry worker. Trustees contributed the money to build this park, and it is our privilege to name it in her honor.”



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Kathie Chute is director of communications for Gateway Seminary of the Southern Baptist Convention.)