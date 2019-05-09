Jason DeRouchie to join MBTS faculty

Jason DeRouchie of Bethlehem College & Seminary in Minneapolis is joining Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary’s (MBTS) faculty as research professor of Old Testament and biblical theology.



Jason DeRouchie

MBTS President Jason Allen said DeRouchie is “another tremendous addition to a faculty already teeming with accomplished scholars and devoted churchmen.”



“Not only is Dr. DeRouchie an accomplished Old Testament scholar, he’s also a man of deep personal piety, has a pulsating heart for the nations, and is a generous, sacrificial churchman,” Allen said. “In fact, in every way he embodies what it means to be for the church.”



At Bethlehem College & Seminary, DeRouchie has been professor of Old Testament and biblical theology since 2009. He previously was a biblical Greek and Hebrew instructor at Gordon College and Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Massachusetts (1997-2000), an associate pastor in a Southern Baptist church in Indiana (2001-2005) and assistant professor of Old Testament and Hebrew at Northwestern College in Saint Paul, Minn. (2005-2009).



DeRouchie, who has been active in Bethlehem Baptist Church as an elder and Sunday School teacher, has published a number of books, including How to Understand and Apply the Old Testament: Twelve Steps from Exegesis to Theology; For Our Good Always: Studies on the Message and Influence of Deuteronomy; What the Old Testament Authors Really Cared About: A Survey of Jesus’ Bible; A Modern Grammar for Biblical Hebrew; and A Call to Covenant Love: Text Grammar and Literary Structure in Deuteronomy 5–11. He also has several forthcoming books.



“As an established author and teacher, Dr. DeRouchie is widely respected as an accomplished Old Testament scholar,” Allen said. “Yet he’s young enough to be numbered among a rising generation of scholars here in Kansas City.”



As Midwestern’s newest faculty member, DeRouchie said, “My heart beats ‘for the church’ of Jesus, both near and far, and I am eager to join Midwestern Seminary’s strong, God-dependent faculty in helping to mobilize biblically faithful, Christ-exalting, globally-minded Christian leaders who will seek the obedience of faith for the sake of Christ’s name among the nations.



DeRouchie said he is called to train future and current church leaders to faithfully handle the Old Testament and to help them articulate how the whole of Christian scripture progresses, integrates and climaxes in Christ for the glory of God and the good of His church. He added that, Lord willing, this goal will be accomplished through three commitments: teaching Old Testament and biblical theology, mentoring students and writing clear, compelling, and faithful works that can serve the church worldwide.



DeRouchie holds a Ph.D. in Old Testament literature from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky.; an M.Div. from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary; and an undergraduate degree in biblical studies from Taylor University



He and his wife Teresa, married since 1994, have six children, three of whom have been adopted from Ethiopia.