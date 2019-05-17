Longtime Baptist journalist Jim Burton dies at 63

Jim Burton, 63, Southern Baptist international photojournalist and storyteller and Baptist Press contributor, died on May 10 after living with ALS for six years.

Photo by Jim Burton

Jim Burton, center, takes a selfie with Bill Bangham left, and Joe Westbury in 2014 during a lunch in Cumming. Several years prior Burton had been diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). The three friends all once served as former editors of World Mission Journal, a magazine once published by the former Southern Baptist Brotherhood Commission in Memphis, Tenn.



He was a resident of Cumming, Ga., but had been living at a skilled nursing care facility in Dahlonega since July 2018.



Burton’s career spanned four decades and included travel throughout Europe, the Far East and Russia as a writer and photographer for Southern Baptist entities. His work also appeared in newspapers, including the Dallas Morning News.



Burton was known for stories of faith that were told through a variety of cultural backgrounds around the world. He used his award-winning photography to portray the emotions that brought his subjects to life.



His faith journey with ALS was featured in the magazine of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association at www.DecisionMagazine.com the morning following his passing. He was also profiled on March 28 in a story in Baptist Press.



Burton had worked for the former Baptist Brotherhood Commission and the North American Mission Board. But his work appeared in Baptist Press and in publications throughout the denomination, including the International Mission Board.



Through those agencies his stories sought to encourage laity to identify their spiritual gifts and apply them through volunteer services through their churches.



Burton was diagnosed with of ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2013.



But that terminal illness did not slow down his storytelling. In fact, he used it to begin a new career as an author of novels and non-fiction books.



From his wheelchair he launched a series of faith-based novels in the Jake and Shannon Blue series which sought to undergird the faith of Millennials. He also authored Life in the Blue Zone, which explored the faith walk he and his wife encountered with his diagnosis and his wife’s encounter with and survival of breast cancer. Additionally, he authored the inspirational book The Three Gardens: The Path to Re-Discovering God.



Burton was well known to readers of The Christian Index, news journal of the Georgia Baptist Convention, as a freelance writer. He traveled the state in his wheelchair and specially-equipped van, interviewing and photographing subjects and telling their story of how gifts through Southern Baptists’ Cooperative Program were making a difference in God’s Kingdom.



He also was an award-winning writer and photographer as a member of the Baptist Communicators Association.



Shortly after his diagnosis he determined that he did not want ALS to define him.



“I do not want to be remembered only as that guy with ALS,” he said in his recent Baptist Press interview. Part of his new identity was through his ongoing writing of novels and non-fiction books.



“I decided very early that I did not want this to define me,” he said. “I still don’t; above all else I want to be remembered as a disciple of Christ and a father and husband with a family that I adore.”



Most individuals survive only three to five years but by May 2019 Burton had surpassed the six-year mark.



He remained a curiosity to his doctors who studied his condition.



Burton was a graduate of Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Ky.; Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary; and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, where he received his doctorate degree. He served as a strategy consultant for Chattanooga-based Precepts Ministries, founded by Christian author and speaker Kay Arthur. Burton also served as bi-vocational pastor of the English-speaking congregation at Sugarloaf Korean Baptist Church in Duluth.



Burton, a native of Madisonville, Ky., was married to Kim Ballard Burton of Cumming for 39 years, who survives him. He leaves two sons: James B. Burton III of Roswell and his wife, Jadie Burton; and Jacob E. Burton of Nashville, Tenn.; and two grandchildren.



Burton was a member of First Redeemer Church in Cumming.



Visitation was held May 16 at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming from 5-8 p.m. A memorial service, officiated by Stan Bailey of Cumming – the couple’s former pastor at Bridgeway Church – will be held on the morning of May 17 at 11 a.m., also at Ingram Funeral Home.



A graveside service will be held on May 18 at 10 a.m. at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville, Ky.



Individuals preferring not to send flowers are welcome to contribute online to Jesus Spoken Here at JesusSpokenHere.com or by check to Jesus Spoken Here, 5918 Mount Water Trail, Buford, GA 30518.