Moore’s Storm-Tossed Family honored by ECPA

Russell Moore’s The Storm-Tossed Family has received another award – this time from the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association (ECPA).



The book by the president of the Southern Baptist Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC) won the 2019 Christian Book Award in the Faith & Culture category, the ECPA announced April 30 at its awards celebration in Chicago. The ECPA – an international, non-profit organization consisting of publishers and distributors of Christian content – annually names its best book in 12 categories and one overall winner.



Christianity Today previously named Moore’s book – fully titled The Storm-Tossed Family: How the Cross Reshapes the Home – as its 2019 Book of the Year. B&H Publishing Group, a division of LifeWay Christian Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention, released the book in September.



Jennifer Lyell, B&H’s vice president of book publishing and merchandising, said, “Dr. Moore is an incomparable writer, thinker and leader. Working alongside him on books that are culture-shaping and life-changing is an honor.



“Watching his efforts be so consistently recognized by readers and the publishing industry is exactly as it should be,” Lyell said in an ERLC release. “We are very proud of The Storm-Tossed Family and the recognition it received by [the] ECPA.”



Moore’s book Onward: Engaging the Culture Without Losing the Gospel was Christianity Today’s 2016 Book of the Year. It also was published by B&H.



The Storm-Tossed Family has gained a rating of 4.6 of a possible 5 stars at Amazon.



The book offers guidance on the family in the context of the atoning death of Jesus, spiritual warfare and the church, while it addresses the topics of marriage, sexuality, divorce, children, parenting, household tensions and aging.



In a September interview with Baptist Press, Moore said, “[W]e can love the family best when the family is second in our priorities. If we seek first the kingdom, then we don’t see our families as some ultimate expressions of ourselves, which means that we cannot pin all of our hopes and expectations on the family, which only leads to disappointment.



“But if we know that Jesus has a kingdom waiting for us and my entire life is not dependent on having a picture-perfect presentation of my family, then I’m able to really love my family in all of its reality.”



The ECPA named Embraced: 100 Devotions to Know God Is Holding You Close by Lysa TerKeurst as its 2019 Christian Book of the Year.



The Storm-Tossed Family is sold by LifeWay Christian Resources, among other booksellers, and Amazon. It is available in hardcover and Kindle formats, as well as an audio CD narrated by storyteller/actor George W. Sarris.