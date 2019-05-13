‘Retooled’ strategy anticipated for Biblical Recorder

The Biblical Recorder will launch a retooled content strategy and editorial staffing structure on June 1 in an effort to make the organization more efficient and effective in the years to come.





Seth Brown, elected by the Recorder’s board of directors in March to succeed Allan Blume as editor-president upon his retirement, will fill the lead role for the news journal under the new title executive editor. Brown has been content editor for the Recorder since 2015.



Liz Tablazon, who currently serves as circulation and social media manager, will step into the role of assistant editor and oversee the Recorder’s digital platforms, including the website (BRnow.org), e-newsletter and social media accounts.



“News happens at a faster pace than ever, and the Biblical Recorder’s online tools are the tip of the spear when it comes to news coverage,” Brown said. “We have embraced a digital-first content strategy as a way to acknowledge the rapidly changing media landscape and position ourselves for success in the future.”



Dianna Cagle, the current production editor, will also bear the title assistant editor and continue to manage production of the Recorder’s historic print edition. Founded in 1833, the Recorder currently has the longest-running printed newspaper among Southern Baptist news agencies nationwide.



“Our goal is for the print edition to be the best it’s ever been.” Brown said. “While a bi-weekly print edition is no longer the fastest way to communicate with North Carolina Baptists, it continues to have immense value as a strategic communication tool.”



Brown cited a recent survey conducted by the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina that found more than 72 percent of respondents receive information about the state convention through the Recorder’s print edition.



“Our job is to provide reliable information, because trust is what fuels our voluntary partnerships as North Carolina Baptists. Journalism is our process, but trust is our product. I pray all that we do here at the Recorder helps us fulfill that purpose, as we strive to be good stewards of our resources and faithful partners to our local churches.”