SBC 2019 hotel shuttles, parking options set

Free hotel shuttles and park and ride services are among conveniences available to attendees of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) 2019 Annual Meeting and related events June 9-12 in Birmingham, Ala.



BJCC Photo

Fifteen free shuttle routes will service hotels contracted for SBC attendees, and park and ride services with free parking will include three locations, convention manager Bill Townes told Baptist Press.



“Due to the number of anticipated attendees, local traffic construction, limited size of many of the hotels in Birmingham, the geographic spread of the 37 contracted hotels, and limited local transportation options, we will be offering hotel shuttles again in 2019 to assist attendees,” said Townes, SBC Executive Committee vice president for convention finance. “We have been working with our local arrangements committee this year to come up with a number of unique solutions including hotel shuttles, local park and ride lots ... at several local churches, and some limited Lyft Event discounts to evaluate this type of service for future years.”



As an added convenience, food truck vendors will be available at Linn Park, which is approximately two blocks from the annual meeting site, the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC), June 11-12.



Gardendale First Baptist Church at 316 Mountain Crest Parkway in Gardendale, and NorthPark Baptist Church at 5700 Deerfoot Parkway in Trussville are serving as park and ride locations with free parking, in addition to the Bessemer Civic Center, 1130 9th Ave., S.W., in Bessemer. The park and ride lots are especially convenient for local attendees, Townes said, and Lyft Event credits will help offset costs for those unable to use shuttles.



The City of Birmingham and the Sheraton Hotel are assisting the EC in providing free shuttles, Townes said. Additionally, $10 parking is available at the BJCC.



Shuttle options and schedules are available at sbcannualmeeting.net under the transportation tab. Parking options are available under the parking tab. Shuttle and parking information, in addition to Lyft Event details, are also available on the SBC Mobile App under the Attendee Resources section.



SBC Mobile app resources for attendees include Birmingham restaurant and activity guides. Birmingham local traffic and road updates can be found at bjcc.org/know-before-you-go.php.