SBTS names Matt Boswell church music & worship assistant professor

Matt Boswell, a widely respected hymn writer and worship leader, has been named to the faculty of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (SBTS) as assistant professor of church music and worship.



Boswell, a graduate of Southern Seminary, currently is the founding pastor of the Trails Church in Prosper, Texas. He has released multiple albums and has authored or coauthored such acclaimed songs as “Christ the Sure and Steady Anchor” and “Come Behold the Wondrous Mystery.” He is the founder of Doxology and Theology, a ministry for equipping and encouraging worship leaders in the practice of Gospel-centered worship.



SBTS President R. Albert Mohler Jr. said Boswell is “one of the most thoughtful, biblical and faithful leaders of Christian worship, and one of the most important figures in modern Christian hymn writing.”



“The renaissance of great hymns in this generation is one of the most important signs of hope,” Mohler said. “I eagerly look forward to Matt Boswell providing leadership and inspiration for our students as we move into an exciting new era in providing stellar, inspiring and faithful worship leaders and church musicians in the coming generation. We are proud of Matt Boswell as one of our own and we are confident that his teaching and exemplary leadership will make a decisive difference in years to come.”



Boswell holds a master of arts in Christian ministry from Southern and will complete his Ph.D. in Christian worship and biblical spirituality at Southern this year. His dissertation is on Charles Spurgeon’s pastoral theology of singing.



Southern has “profoundly influenced my life and ministry,” Boswell said, “making it an incredible honor to share the wealth of wisdom I’ve received here with the next generation of church leaders.”



“Southern stands out for its relentless commitment to the truth, the local church, the world and the glory of God. While the seminary’s history is rich, I believe the future holds an even greater reward for the work Southern students and faculty will accomplish,” Boswell said.



Before founding the Trails Church in 2018, Boswell was a worship pastor at Providence Church in Frisco, Texas (2011-2018) and Fellowship of the Parks in Keller, Texas (2002-2011). He will continue to serve as pastor of the Trails Church while teaching at Southern.



Matthew J. Hall, Southern’s provost, said of Boswell, “Those who know him also know him to be a faithful pastor, a careful theologian and a devoted husband and father.”



Southern Seminary “has been at the center of the resurgence of biblical hymnody and worship in the past two decades,” Hall said. “Matt’s appointment to the faculty strengthens that commitment and vision. For students who want to rightly understand the inseparability of doxology and theology, there is no better place, nor a better time, to be than at Southern Seminary.”



Boswell and his wife Jamie have four children.