BR giveaway winners named

The Biblical Recorder (BR) gave away prizes during the recent Baptist State Convention of North Carolina annual meeting.



The grand prize was a software package from Olive Tree Bible Software (olivetree.com). Olive Tree provides basic software for free via its website for smartphones, tablets and computers. Packages are available for a cost. The BR was able to award Joe Ervin the “Bible Study Premier Edition” and “The C.H. Spurgeon Collection.” The premier edition contains 16 tools including a Bible dictionary, reference tools, maps and atlases. The Spurgeon collection includes 103 volumes of his works. Ervin lives in Forest City and is student pastor at Campfield Memorial Baptist Church in Ellenboro.



Three Christian Standard Study mahogany leather touch study Bibles were given to: Marveta Dubose of Greensboro (Saint Paul Baptist Church); Joshua Cox of Newton (East Maiden Baptist Church); and Robert Wise of Lincolnton (North Brook Baptist Church). Recipients did not have to be present to win. Main prizes were announced Nov. 7 at the BR booth in the exhibit hall.



Ginnie Varnam of Tar Heel Baptist Church won a wall and desk calendar as well as a women’s study Bible through a social media giveaway.

