LifeWay to open new downtown Nashville store

After closing its iconic downtown Nashville store in 2016, LifeWay Christian Stores will open a new one this month in the Music City on the campus of LifeWay’s new corporate headquarters.

LifeWay Christian Stores will celebrate its new Nashville location with a grand opening, Nov. 13-18.



LifeWay President and CEO Thom S. Rainer said he is excited about LifeWay Stores’ downtown return. The former facility at 10th Avenue and Broadway, open since 1960, was closed in January 2016 after LifeWay sold the property in preparation for building its new headquarters.



A grand opening celebration will be Nov. 13-18 for the new store, which will feature Bibles, books, reference tools, children’s products, Christian music and movies, gifts, Bible studies and church supplies.



“Nashville has been a great partner to LifeWay for more than 125 years,” Rainer said. “We are glad to once again serve the downtown Nashville area with a place where individuals, families and churches can find biblical solutions as they seek to know and serve God.”



LifeWay will celebrate the new Nashville location with special offers, giveaways, activities for families, refreshments and more. As an introduction to the new store, people who live or work in downtown Nashville can receive a special discount of 40 percent off one regularly priced item through Nov. 25.



Located at One LifeWay Plaza, in the Capitol View development along 11th Avenue North, the 4,429-square-foot store will be open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. LifeWay Christian Stores are closed on Sundays to give store associates time for worship, family and rest.



Free garage parking will be available. The LifeWay Christian Store will also offer free Wi-Fi, seating for small community gatherings and a kids’ area designed for shared play.

Store associate Paula Jones arranges a display in LifeWay Christian Stores' new Nashville location.



“Our prayer is for LifeWay Christian Stores to be a place where people can find great ministry resources and fellowship,” Rainer said. “Guests of the store will have the opportunity to connect at special events such as training workshops and family activities.



“They are also welcome to plan Bible studies or other meetings within the store,” he said. “It’s a welcoming environment where people will enjoy spending time.”



The Capitol View store will be LifeWay’s fifth in the Nashville area. The other locations are in the nearby communities of Franklin, Hendersonville, Mt. Juliet and Murfreesboro.



In operation for more than 90 years, LifeWay Christian Stores is the largest Christian bookstore chain in the United States with more than 170 stores nationwide. The stores are owned and operated by LifeWay Christian Resources with headquarters in Nashville. The nonprofit publishing and retail company is known for publishing best-selling author Beth Moore, the New York Times bestseller The Love Dare, the Christian Standard Bible translation and other Christian resources.



