NOBTS mourns loss of beloved professor

Jerry N. Barlow, professor of preaching and pastoral work at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (NOBTS), died Nov. 11 after a brief illness. He was 72.



Though battling his own health issues, Barlow ministered to others through the final week of his life. He checked in on doctor of ministry students and even called another faculty member dealing with an illness from his hospital bed. Barlow was known on campus for kindness, wit and pastoral concern for others.

NOBTS photo

Jerry Barlow, professor of preaching and pastoral work at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, preaches in Leavell Chapel in 2006.



“Dr. Barlow was the pastor to all of us,” said NOBTS president Chuck Kelley. “His investment in his students and colleagues was legendary.”



Barlow was born June 13, 1945, in Petal, Miss., and studied chemistry at William Carey College. During his time at William Carey, Barlow was selected to work at the Oak Ridge nuclear power plant in Tennessee. After completing his undergraduate degree, Barlow studied chemistry at Rice University and joined the United States Navy.



Barlow surrendered to gospel ministry after his military service and spent the last 40 years of his life as a pastor and ministry professor. He earned his master of divinity degree and doctor of theology degree at NOBTS. After serving several churches, Barlow was called to First Baptist Church in Franklinton, La., where he served for 15 years.



In 1996, Barlow was elected to the NOBTS faculty and taught in the College of Undergraduate Studies (now Leavell College) until 1998 when he was elected to the graduate faculty at NOBTS. In 2003, Barlow was named dean of graduate studies at NOBTS. He served in that role until 2015 when his focus returned to the classroom.



Barlow is survived by, Lynne, his wife of 47 years, his daughter, Cathy Edmonston, son-in-law, Kirt Edmonston, and three grandchildren.



A memorial service for family and friends will be held Nov. 16 at First Baptist Church of Covington, La. An on-campus memorial service will be held at NOBTS campus following the Thanksgiving break.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations for New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (ATTN: Student Aid Fund, 3939 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70126) or to Louisiana College, c/o Jerry and Lynne Barlow Scholarship Fund (LC Box 587, 1140 College Drive, Pineville, LA 71360).



(EDITOR’S NOTE – The communications teams of New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary released this report.)

