Nationwide Bible drive hosted by LifeWay stores

Customers often leave LifeWay Christian Stores with new Bibles in their hands. But for five days in November, they will also be bringing Bibles into the stores – to donate to others.



On Nov. 17-22, LifeWay will host a nationwide Bible drive at all of its stores to collect copies of God’s Word to donate to mission organizations and local ministries.



“Customers are invited to visit their local LifeWay store and donate their gently used Bibles or purchase new ones [to be donated],” said Nathan Magness, director of marketing strategy.



This is LifeWay’s second year hosting a nationwide Bible drive, Magness said. Last year, customers donated approximately 14,000 Bibles.



According to a recent study by LifeWay Research, the average American household owns three Bibles. LifeWay’s Bible drive is a way to get some of those extra Bibles sitting unused on bookshelves into the hands of ministries that can put them to good use.



“I was pleasantly surprised by the response to last year’s Bible drive,” said Ron Jones, manager of the LifeWay Christian Store in San Jose, Calif.



“This year, as we encourage our staff to talk about the drive with our customers, I’m expecting God to do a great work.”



The San Jose LifeWay location will collect Bibles this year for CityTeam, a faith-based ministry serving people struggling with poverty, homelessness and addiction. Across the country, other local ministries are also partnering with LifeWay for the Bible drive. A few examples:

In Birmingham, Ala., LifeWay will send Bibles to The Grace Place, a ministry of Bessemer Baptist Association.

In Mount Juliet, Tenn., Bibles will go to the Nashville Rescue Mission.

In Pineville, N.C., Bibles will be sent to North Carolina Baptist Children’s Homes and to mission projects in Guyana, South America.



Customers can contact their local LifeWay Store to find out what ministry or mission organization will receive Bibles collected in their area.



LifeWay stores will accept new or gently used Bibles during regular business hours Nov. 17-22. All LifeWay stores are closed on Sunday.



In operation for more than 90 years, LifeWay Christian Stores is the largest Christian bookstore chain in the United States with more than 170 stores nationwide. The stores are owned and operated by LifeWay Christian Resources with headquarters in Nashville.



