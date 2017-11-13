Young Baptist leaders encouraged to ‘get involved’

More than 125 young church leaders shared a meal, discussed ministry challenges and received encouragement to join the cooperative work of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina (BSC) from its executive director-treasurer, Milton Hollifield Jr., at the 2017 Young Pastors Network dinner.

BR photo by Steve Cooke

Clay Smith, from left, pastor of First Baptist Church in Matthews, John Mark Harrison, pastor of Apex Baptist Church, and Matt Capps, pastor of Fairview Baptist Church in Apex, led the 2017 Young Pastors Network dinner Nov. 6 in Greensboro.



The event took place Nov. 6 at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, N.C., during the 2017 BSC annual meeting.



Hollifield explained the convention’s ministry strategy, “impact lostness through disciple-making,” and how it applies to evangelism, church planting, church revitalization, collegiate ministries and more.



“I want you to be involved in the work of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, just as I also want to challenge and encourage you to be involved on the national scene through the Southern Baptist Convention,” Hollifield said. “Coming to participate in events like this can help you network and connect with others. ... You can do more working together than you can do alone.”



He also urged young church leaders to engage the denominational body’s nomination process for electing committee members. It’s not difficult, he said, and the number of nominees is often low. The dinner was hosted by Matt Capps, pastor of Fairview Baptist Church in Apex; John Mark Harrison, pastor of Apex Baptist Church; and Clay Smith, pastor of First Baptist Church in Matthews. Hosts posed questions for attendees to discuss with others at their table, covering topics such as organizational change and staying focused in ministry without burning out.

