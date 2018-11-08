Former House staffer joins ERLC staff in Washington

Former congressional staff member Chelsea Sobolik is a new policy director in the Washington office of the Southern Baptist Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC).



Chelsea Sobolik

Sobolik worked on pro-life, adoption and foster care issues as well as domestic and international religious freedom during three years of service in the House of Representatives. Her work with the ERLC will include advocating for the entity’s policy positions and analyzing legislation.



Travis Wussow, the ERLC’s general counsel and vice president for public policy, announced Sobolik’s addition to the commission’s staff Oct. 30.



Sobolik will bring experience in “working on a wide array of policies in the U.S. House of Representatives,” Wussow told Baptist Press (BP). “We look forward to the impact she will make advocating for pro-life policy, religious liberty and other issues Southern Baptists care deeply about.”



Sobolik told BP, “I’m thrilled to be joining the ERLC and work under the leadership of [ERLC President] Dr. Russell Moore. I’ve long respected the work and the winsome tone of the ERLC, and look forward to joining the team.”



A blogger and writer, Sobolik is the author of the book Longing for Motherhood: Holding Onto Hope in the Midst of Childlessness, which was released in March. She has a bachelor of arts in international relations from Liberty University. Sobolik and her husband Michael live in Washington, D.C.



Matthew Hawkins served previously as a policy director for the ERLC in Washington but left that position recently to work on a doctor of philosophy degree at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Reprinted from Baptist Press, baptistpress.com, news service of the Southern Baptist Convention.)