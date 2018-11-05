N.C. Baptists launch redesigned website

The Baptist State Convention of North Carolina launched its newly redesigned website Thursday, Nov. 1. The site is accessible by visiting ncbaptist.org.



The new site features an updated design, improved navigation and new resources and features that are all aimed at giving users an enhanced online experience that emphasizes accessibility and ease of use.



In conjunction with the revamped site, the convention also launched an online classroom that offers free, high-quality training materials designed to equip individuals and churches in a variety of ministry areas.



Three training courses are currently available with more planned in the future. Visit the online classroom at ncbaptist.org/onlineclassroom.



Other highlights of the site include:

A new responsive design that optimizes the site for viewing on your computer, tablet or mobile device.

A reorganized site navigation that allows you to find the ministry or area of interest quickly and easily through a simple, streamlined and modern interface.

A vast array of resources, articles, videos, event listings and more that highlight ministry leaders, pastors, missionaries and others.



The goal of the new site is to deliver content and information that’s relevant to North Carolina Baptists and accessible wherever they may be.



Visitors to the site may also sign up for the state convention’s monthly email newsletter to stay informed about the work God is doing through North Carolina Baptists in the state, nation and world.