N.C. messengers elect new slate of convention officers

Messengers from N.C. Baptist churches elected a new slate of officers during the 2018 Baptist State Convention of North Carolina’s (BSC) Annual Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 6 in Greensboro, N.C.



BSC photo by K Brown

The Baptist State Convention of North Carolina's 2019 officers are Steve Scoggins, president (center); Micheal Pardue, first vice president (right); and Matthew Ledbetter, second vice president (left).

Steve Scoggins, pastor of First Baptist Church in Hendersonville, N.C., was elected convention president.



Micheal Pardue, pastor of First Baptist Icard in Connelly Springs, N.C., was elected first vice president.



Matthew Ledbetter, pastor of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Sylva, N.C., was elected second vice president.



Scoggins and Ledbetter both ran unopposed, and Pardue was elected over Perry Brindley, associational mission strategist for the Buncombe Baptist Association, in the only race that had multiple candidates.



Of the 697 ballots that were properly cast, Pardue received 418 votes (60 percent), and Brindley received 279 votes (40 percent). Ten ballots were improperly cast.



Scoggins was nominated by Michael Barrett, messenger from Pleasant Garden Baptist Church in Pleasant Garden, N.C.



Pardue was nominated by Ed Yount, a messenger from Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover, N.C.



Ledbetter was nominated by Jeff Isenhour, a messenger from Arran Lake Baptist Church in Fayetteville, N.C.