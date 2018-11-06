NOBTS presidential search committee meets, selects chair

New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary’s (NOBTS) 11-member presidential search committee held its first meeting Nov. 1. The group unanimously elected Frank Cox to chair the committee.



The committee spent the day on the NOBTS campus in focused prayer and began developing a profile of the type candidate they are seeking to lead the seminary.



The team met in a spirit of unity, prayer and excitement about the future of the seminary, Cox noted. The committee, he said, has established a process for Southern Baptists to recommend candidates for the position or for interested individuals to apply. The committee will nominate a successor to former NOBTS president Chuck Kelley, who was named chancellor in October after announcing his plans to retire next year.



Names and resumes should be emailed to Cox at nobtspresidentialsearch@gmail.com, or send via postal mail at Frank Cox, c/o North Metro Baptist Church, 1026 Old Peachtree Road NE, Lawrenceville, GA 30043.



“Our seminary has been here for 100 years and we are as excited about the future as we are about the past,” Cox said. “We cherish the prayers of Southern Baptists because we believe we are at a strategic point in the life of our seminary.”



As required in the bylaws, the presidential search committee is composed of nine trustees, a faculty member and a student as voting members along with two trustee alternates.



The nine trustees serving on the committee are: Bryant Barnes (Miss.), Jack Bell (La.), Frank Cox (Ga.), John Foster (La.), David Leavell (Tenn.), Jackie Myers (La.), Gary Shows (Miss.), David Um (Mass.), and Dan Wilson (Calif.). Bo Rice is the faculty representative and Michael Wang is the student representative. The two alternates are Waylon Bailey (La.) and Tony Lambert (Colo.).