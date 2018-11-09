Speaker offers roadside assistance to minister’s wives

Laughter and fellowship make up each year’s meeting of the North Carolina Minister’s Wives.



BR photo by Dianna L. Cagle

Shannon Warden wore her roadside assistance vest and put out some cones to share with the North Carolina Baptist Minister’s Wives about how to be roadside assistance for others.

“You’re God’s girls, and you’re influencing so many women,” said Shannon Warden, assistant teaching professor in the Wake Forest University Department of Counseling and director of women’s ministries at Triad Baptist Church in Kernersville.



This year’s meeting – Encouraged to Encourage – was held Nov. 5 at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro prior to the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina annual meeting Nov. 5-6.



Warden offered roadside assistance to the women in attendance. She advised self-care.



“You have a lot of pressure on you,” she said. “If we can bring lightness and laughter to something, it pushes the darkness back.”



Find something that relieves pressure or offers an escape, like a pedicure, reading a book or working in the garden, said Warden, who previously worked with Gary Chapman at Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem.



Together they published a book called Things I Wish I’d Known Before We Became Parents. They provided a free copy to all the minister’s wives in attendance.



“Y’all have got a lot of goodness to give,” Warden said, stressing that she “can’t get [that goodness] out except for God.”



Refueling is key to health. “You have to refuel all the time,” she said. “If we don’t take care of ourselves, we end up paying for it in one way or another.”



She urged them to reach out to trusted people in their lives as well as consulting a medical doctor. There might need to be changes to diet or schedule to help refuel.



Don’t delay in asking for someone to help, she said.



Warden taught from Luke 24:13-35.



Through this set of verses, Warden said women can learn that Jesus walks with us; He’s talking with us. When we doubt, “He doesn’t turn his back or separate from us.” When we forget, “He patiently reminds us.”



Warden also told women to walk with another person.



“Don’t turn your back or distance yourself,” she said. “Patiently remind the person, invite them to recall past provision.”



“Roadside assistance” offers encouragement and does not act as the “gas truck,” Warden said. That position belongs to God.



“You can’t pour the gas you don’t have to pour.”



The wives collected $204.73 to go towards scholarship for the summer minister’s wives retreat at Caraway Conference Center near Asheboro.



The women in attendance approved several officers during the meeting: Gray Frady, president; Katie Eades, president elect; Cheryl Reeves, vice president; Harriet Lovett, treasurer; Megan Knight, secretary; Tammy Hendrix, publicity chair; Betty Smith, 2019 retreat chair; Ellen Baber and Candy McAnelly, retreat co-chairs; Ellen Baber, Central #1; Barbara Murdock, Central #2; Kelly Self, Eastern; Susan Troutman, Western #1; and Judy King, Western #2.